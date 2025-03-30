Cheap imitation paneer floods market, dairy industry seeks action

PUNE The dairy industry has raised concerns over the widespread sale of analogue paneer — an imitation product made with vegetable oil, milk powder, maize flour, and refined flour instead of pure milk. Industry representatives recently met Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Narhari Zirwal, urging a ban on its production and sale in the state. Dairy industry raises concerns over widespread sale of analogue paneer, imitation product made with vegetable oil, milk powder, maize flour, and refined flour instead of pure milk. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

“The so-called paneer being sold at lower prices compromises nutritional value and poses health risks,” said representatives of the milk producers’ industry in their submission to the minister.

Vivek Shirsagar, former managing director of Katraj Dairy and an expert in the field, criticized the government for allowing such products in the market. “Nearly half of the hotels and restaurants are using this cheaper alternative because it costs between ₹140 to ₹200 per kg, whereas real paneer made from milk costs ₹350 to ₹400 per kg,” he said.

Experts point out that analogue paneer lacks the protein content of real paneer and contains unhealthy fats. “It is difficult for common people to distinguish between real and fake paneer, especially when it is mixed with spices and gravy,” Shirsagar added.

Industry representatives, including Ramrao Thorat (SR Thorat Milk), Maruti Jagtap (Katraj Dairy), Gopal Mhaske (Milk Producer Welfare Association), Ganesh Sapkal (Govind Milk), and Prakash Khutwal (Urja Milk), were part of the delegation that met the minister.

Khutwal highlighted the growing use of fake paneer in the hospitality sector. “At least 50% of hotels have switched to this imitation product because of its lower cost. But this is a serious health concern, and the government must intervene,” he said.

An owner of a prominent restaurant in city, speaking anonymously, admitted that many restaurants opt for the cheaper option. “If there’s a 100% price difference and customers don’t complain about the taste, why wouldn’t we use it? Identifying real and fake paneer isn’t our job; it’s the responsibility of the FDA,” he said.

Industry leaders say the minister assured them of action, but since analogue paneer is not legally banned in India, stricter regulations are needed.

Shirsagar compared the situation to the ice cream industry, where products that don’t contain real milk must be labelled as “frozen desserts.” “The government should introduce similar classification for paneer to prevent the sale of fake products as real ones,” he said.