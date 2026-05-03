Pune, Hundreds of people blocked the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Pune to protest the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl, leading to traffic disruption on the busy route for about four hours. Child rape-murder: Hundreds protest on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Pune; traffic hit

The girl's family members and other demonstrators placed the body on the road in the Navale Bridge area on Saturday evening and demanded stringent punishment for the 65-year-old man arrested in the case.

Several videos surfaced showing a huge traffic jam on the highway.

Later, the victim's last rites were performed at the Vaikunt crematorium here shortly after midnight amid tight police security.

The accused man, who works as a labourer and has a criminal record, allegedly lured the girl with the promise of food on Friday in the Bhor tehsil of Pune district. He then took her to a cattle enclosure where he allegedly sexually assaulted her and later killed her by hitting her with a stone, according to the police.

He was arrested based on CCTV footage from a private residence, which captured him with the child.

A case was registered against him under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and he has been remanded in police custody till May 7.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Saturday met the family of the victim, assuring them of strict action against the accused and a fast-track trial.

Describing the incident as "shocking" and a "blot on humanity", Pawar said the government stands firmly with the victim's family and will ensure justice.

She also spoke to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and sought a fast-track court trial so that the accused receives the harshest punishment.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde directed Pune rural police to gather concrete evidence to build a watertight case and conduct the trial in a fast-track court.

Efforts should be made to ensure the accused gets the death penalty, a statement quoted Shinde as saying.

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