Citizen forum forces PMC to invoke defect liability period clause on damaged road

Reeling under public pressure, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued notice to a contractor instructing road repairs under the defect liability period (DLP). The defect liability period for reinstatement work carried out by PMC contractor shall be of specific timeframe from the date of completion of project. Any damage before the time specified attracts repairs by the contractor as per the contract and liability clause. (HT PHOTO)

The Karvenagar Citizens Forum had filed a complaint regarding a ₹25-lakh road project on Dnyandeep Colony Lane Number 1 that developed cracks and damage within days of construction.

Tanmay Kanitkar of Karvenagar Citizens Forum, who filed the complaint with the ward officer on July 30, said, “As per the tender conditions, the project falls under the defect liability period and the contractor is liable to carry out repairs at own expense.”

Following the complaint, civic officials conducted a surprise inspection and found the faulty road was under the defect liability period.

Later, the civic administration issued a notice to the contractor, Sandeep Enterprises located at Dhankawdi, to carry out repairs.

The notice, issued on August 23, stated, “The citizens’ forum raised concerns about the road quality. Our inspection confirmed it falls under the defect liability period. As per the tender document, it is mandatory for the contractor to repair the road if it gets damaged during the said period. PMC will take further action against the contractor, if necessary, as per the tender conditions.”

Kanitkar said, “Ideally, PMC should have monitored the road’s condition and issued the notice proactively. It’s surprising that the civic body had to slap the notice after we filed the complaint.”

Civic activist Vivek Velankar said, “Citizens need to voice their concerns about public works. We pay taxes and seldom the administration and politicians act on their own. Citizen activism is crucial for driving improvements in our daily lives.”

Kanitkar said that generally residents neglect the defect liability period clause mentioned in the contract of civic projects.