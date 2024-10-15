Menu Explore
Citizens rush to ZP offices to get sanctions for pending works 

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Oct 15, 2024 07:14 AM IST

Party members from across the Pune district are rushing to the Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) headquarters to get their pending work sanctioned

As the model code of conduct for the forthcoming state assembly elections approaches, all party members from across the Pune district are rushing to the Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) headquarters to get their pending work sanctioned. In the last few days, ZP has approved development projects totalling around 30 crore. 

The code of conduct is anticipated to be adopted within the next 2-3 days. Following that, no work may be approved or sanctioned.   (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The code of conduct is anticipated to be adopted within the next 2-3 days. Following that, no work may be approved or sanctioned.

The code of conduct is anticipated to be adopted within the next 2-3 days. Following that, no work may be approved or sanctioned.  

“Today we came from Junnar for numerous works related to procuring permissions, sanctions needed to be expedited. We spoke with the officials concerned and are working to get it done as soon as possible,” said Mangesh Jadhav, Sarpanch of Virhavadi village in Junnar Taluka.  

Employees from the Social Welfare Department, Construction Department, Women’s Child Welfare Department, Panchayat Department, Water Supply Department, Agriculture Department, and Animal Husbandry Department were also seen visiting the ZP offices to secure development-related works. Many work files have already been accepted, and the remaining files are expected to be processed in the coming days. 

“There has been a significant increase in the number of citizens visiting the Pune ZP office in recent days, which is related to the code of conduct that will be implemented at any time. All our employees are working tirelessly, and all the necessary work sanctions have been completed; some are in the tender process, and around 30 crore of work has been cleared thus far”, Chandrakant Waghmare, additional CEO of Pune ZP said 

