Civic chief pushes road widening, encroachment removal on airport routes

Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Tuesday directed officials to expedite road widening, land acquisition and encroachment removal on key routes connecting to Pune airport to ease traffic congestion.

Ram also instructed officials to widen Symbiosis Road, which connects the Ramwadi underpass to the airport, to 30 metres as prescribed in the sanctioned development plan. (HT)

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Ram inspected roads in Viman Nagar, the Symbiosis Road stretch, Nagpur Chawl–509 Chowk route and North Main Road and asked officials to complete pending infrastructure works within stipulated timelines.

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In Viman Nagar, he inspected encroachments by handcart operators and street vendors along VVIP Road, Symbiosis Road and near Shubh Chowk and directed officials to carry out regular anti-encroachment drives.

Ram also instructed officials to widen Symbiosis Road, which connects the Ramwadi underpass to the airport, to 30 metres as prescribed in the sanctioned development plan.

He reviewed the proposed widening of the route from Nagpur Chawl and Jail Road police chowky to 509 Chowk via Wickfield Chowk. The possibility of extending the road from 509 Chowk towards Dhanori Main Road through Air Force premises was also discussed. At North Main Road, he instructed the road department to complete ongoing work at the earliest.

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{{^usCountry}} The commissioner also directed officials to speed up land acquisition for a proposed 30-metre-wide road under Section 205 near Aero Mall, close to the airport. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The commissioner also directed officials to speed up land acquisition for a proposed 30-metre-wide road under Section 205 near Aero Mall, close to the airport. {{/usCountry}}

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The inspection was attended by additional municipal commissioners Prajit Nair and Omprakash Divate, additional police commissioner Manoj Patil, deputy commissioner Tushar Babar, road department chief engineer Rajesh Bankar and encroachment department head Somnath Bankar, among other officials.