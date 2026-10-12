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CJP protest: 85 detained in Pune

The Pune police on Sunday detained 85 Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists after they gathered outside Kalakar Katta on Fergusson College (FC) road to protest the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls; marking the second consecutive day of action against the group’s demonstrations

Published on: Oct 12, 2026, 07:52:20 IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
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The Pune police on Sunday detained 85 Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists after they gathered outside Kalakar Katta on Fergusson College (FC) road to protest the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls; marking the second consecutive day of action against the group’s demonstrations. The activists had planned to hold a protest against the Election Commission of India (ECI) but the police denied them permission citing law-and-order concerns and the need to maintain public peace; an official said.

The protesters began gathering at around 4.30 pm and were detained in police vans and taken to Shivajinagar police station. (HT PHOTO)
The protesters began gathering at around 4.30 pm and were detained in police vans and taken to Shivajinagar police station. (HT PHOTO)

The protesters began gathering at around 4.30 pm and were detained in police vans and taken to Shivajinagar police station. They were released at around 8 pm, deputy commissioner of police Krushikesh Rawle said. “Despite the denial of permission, the activists gathered at the spot following which, the police detained them. They were released after a couple of hours,” DCP Rawle said.

Harshal Lonkar of the CJP told Hindustan Times that the activists were detained soon after they assembled. “After gathering information from us, the police released us. An enthusiastic march was then held from the police station to the Fergusson College main gate, and we received a massive response,” he said. Lonkar said that the party had called for protests at the city level to raise awareness about developments in Delhi, the SIR exercise, and the Election Commission’s role. The CJP had applied for permission at the Deccan police station Sunday morning. A meeting involving police officers and representatives of students’ organisations was held later in the day during which, the activists were informed that permission had been denied; he said.

 
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