Congress Ahilyanagar district chief kidnapped and assaulted in Shrirampur

PUNE: Sachin Gujar, the Ahilyanagar district president of the Congress party, was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted early on Wednesday while he was out on a routine morning walk near Shrirampur town. A local man, Chadu Age — who claims to be a follower of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj — later released a video on social media admitting to beating Gujar, saying he did so after the leader allegedly used derogatory language while referring to Shivaji Maharaj. Representative image (AP)

CCTV footage of the incident is circulating widely on social media, prompting Congress workers across Ahilyanagar district to demand swift action against the attackers.

According to police, a group of unidentified men intercepted Gujar, forced him into a vehicle and assaulted him before releasing him. With local body elections approaching, the assault has sparked political tension in the region. The Congress has alleged that organised groups may be behind the attack.

Somnath Gharge, superintendent of Ahilyanagar police, told Hindustan Times, “The process to register an FIR is underway and a search for the accused is on.” Shrirampur police have begun analysing CCTV footage to identify all those involved. Further details are awaited.

Congress state president Harshavardhan Sapkal condemned the attack and said, “On Constitution Day, the BJP has carried out an attack on democracy early in the morning. It was on this very date, 26/11, that Pakistani terrorists attacked India, and choosing the same day, Devendra Fadnavis’ close associates have attacked democracy in Ahilyanagar district.”

He added that the Congress will not tolerate a situation where, during a peak election period, the district president of a national party is kidnapped and assaulted.

In his video, Age said, “I saw Sachin Gujar uttering Shivaji Maharaj’s name in the singular. When I questioned him, he arrogantly used derogatory language. Therefore I beat him up, and I take full responsibility.”