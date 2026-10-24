Construction of new terminal bldg. at Shirdi Airport gathers pace

Construction of a new passenger terminal building at Maharashtra Airport Development Company’s (MADC) Shirdi airport is gathering momentum, with the focus on accelerating work and completing the project at the earliest. The new terminal is expected to significantly strengthen the airport’s passenger-handling infrastructure, and provide a more comfortable and efficient travel experience for passengers visiting the prominent pilgrimage destination.

The proposed, integrated terminal building is planned over approximately 56,000 square metres and is designed to handle around 1,200 passengers per hour. (HT)

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The expansion assumes significance as Shirdi attracts millions of devotees from across India and the world every year to the Sai Baba temple. With air connectivity providing an efficient alternative to road and rail travel, the airport serves pilgrims as well as business and leisure travellers. The existing terminal infrastructure is under pressure from growing passenger demand, particularly during peak travel periods, highlighting the need for a larger and more modern facility.

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The proposed, integrated terminal building is planned over approximately 56,000 square metres and is designed to handle around 1,200 passengers per hour. The expanded facility is expected to improve passenger movement, and spur future growth in air traffic. The project is also intended to strengthen Shirdi’s aviation infrastructure in preparation for rising tourist and pilgrim arrivals, including the anticipated increase in travel ahead of the 2027 Nashik Kumbh Mela. The MADC is focusing on expediting construction and coordinating work to ensure that the project progresses towards completion at the earliest.

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{{^usCountry}} Deepak Kapoor, MADC director, said, “Massive construction work underway for the new passenger terminal building at MADC Shirdi airport. We will be speeding it up further.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deepak Kapoor, MADC director, said, “Massive construction work underway for the new passenger terminal building at MADC Shirdi airport. We will be speeding it up further.” {{/usCountry}}

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Meena Naidu from Karnataka, said, “For those of us who travel to Shirdi regularly, a modern and spacious terminal will make a significant difference, particularly during peak pilgrimage seasons. Better passenger facilities and smoother movement through the airport will make the journey more comfortable.”