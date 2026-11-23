Buses operated by private contractors account for nearly 83% of the breakdowns reported by the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) this year till November 15, 2026, raising concerns over maintenance standards and monitoring.

The failures have affected commuters across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and adjoining rural areas. (FILE) more less

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Of the 26,716 breakdowns recorded between January 1 and November 15 this year, 22,271 involved contractor-operated buses, while 4,445 involved PMPML’s own fleet. Frequent technical failures have left commuters stranded and disrupted daily journeys.

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According to PMPML data, July recorded the highest number of breakdowns at 3,807. The figure fell in August and September but rose again to 3,285 in October. As many as 1,205 breakdowns were reported in the first 15 days of November.

The failures have affected commuters across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and adjoining rural areas, with passengers often forced to get off buses midway and wait for replacement services.

“Many passengers depend entirely on public transport to reach their workplaces, educational institutions and other destinations. However, when a bus develops a technical fault midway, passengers are often forced to get off and wait for another bus. This results in delays, overcrowding in subsequent services and inconvenience, particularly for women, senior citizens, students and daily commuters,” said Santosh Jadhav, a regular commuter.

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{{^usCountry}} The high number of breakdowns involving contractor-operated buses has also raised questions about inspections, maintenance standards and accountability. Concerns include whether contractors are penalised for repeated failures and whether buses undergo adequate checks before being deployed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The high number of breakdowns involving contractor-operated buses has also raised questions about inspections, maintenance standards and accountability. Concerns include whether contractors are penalised for repeated failures and whether buses undergo adequate checks before being deployed. {{/usCountry}}

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A senior PMPML official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “The maintenance of buses operated by private contractors is primarily their responsibility, but the administration also has to ensure that vehicles are fit for operation. Regular inspections and monitoring are important to prevent such breakdowns.”