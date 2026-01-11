Cop booked for demanding bribe from vegetable vendor in Saswad

Pune: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a case against a police constable for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹10,000 from a vegetable vendor in exchange for helping him in a non-cognisable (NC) offence registered at Saswad Police Station. Although a trap could not be executed as the accused grew suspicious, the bureau booked him for demanding a bribe. ACB filed case against police constable for allegedly demanding bribe of ₹10,000 from vegetable vendor in exchange for helping him in NC offence registered at Saswad Police Station. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused has been identified as Vikas Laxman Omase, 39, of Anandbag Society on Sonari Road and attached to Saswad police station, officials said on Saturday.

According to the ACB, the complainant runs a vegetable vending business in Saswad. A non-cognisable offence had earlier been registered against the complainant and his father at Saswad Police Station. Omase allegedly demanded money from the complainant to avoid further action and “help” him in the case.

Initially, Omase demanded a bribe of ₹3,000. The complainant approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau on December 24 and lodged a complaint. Following this, the ACB conducted a verification on January 3, 2026, during which Omase allegedly raised the demand to ₹10,000. After negotiations, the bribe amount was allegedly settled at ₹5,000, officials said.

Based on the verification, the ACB laid a trap near Saswad Police Station. However, when the complainant arrived to hand over the money, Omase reportedly became suspicious and took the complainant into a room, asking him to remove his clothes. As a result, the trap could not be carried out.

Despite the failed trap, the ACB stated that the demand for a bribe was clearly established during verification. Omase was subsequently detained, and a case was registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The action was carried out under the guidance of superintendent of police Shirish Sardeshpande, additional superintendent Ajit Patil, and Arjun Bhosale. The investigation is conducted by inspector Asavari Shedge.