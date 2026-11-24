A couple riding a two-wheeler was killed after a Shivai bus collided with their vehicle near Maulinagar on the Jejuri-Morgaon Road on Monday at around 8am.

They were rushed to a hospital in Jejuri in a Maharashtra government’s 108 ambulance. However (REPRESENTATIVE PIC) more less

The deceased have been identified as Mahendra Nazirkar, 35, and his wife Reshma Nazirkar, 32, residents of Khairvasti in Nazare-Kadepathar.

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According to the police, the couple was travelling on a two-wheeler when it was hit by the Shivai bus near Maulinagar. Both sustained critical injuries in the collision.

They were rushed to a hospital in Jejuri in a Maharashtra government’s 108 ambulance. However, doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The Jejuri police have registered a case against the bus driver.

Police inspector Ravindra Dattatray Patil of Jejuri police station said, “An offence has been registered against the Shivai bus driver in connection with the accident. We are investigating the circumstances leading to the collision.”