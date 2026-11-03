Court acquits two brothers in sister-in-law murder case

A Pune sessions court has acquitted two brothers accused of murdering their sister-in-law following a dispute over their mother’s pension money at Uruli Kanchan in April 2020, observing that the prosecution failed to establish their involvement despite proving that the woman’s death was homicidal.

During the quarrel, their sister-in-law, Surekha Parmeshwar Thorat, intervened to stop them. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Additional Sessions Judge KP Kshirsagar pronounced the judgment on October 31, acquitting Parmeshwar Savalaram Thorat, 48, and Yogesh Savalaram Thorat, 44, of charges under Section 302 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

According to the prosecution, a dispute broke out between the brothers at their residence in Tambe Wasti on April 11, 2020, over their mother Muktabai’s pension money. During the quarrel, their sister-in-law, Surekha Parmeshwar Thorat, intervened to stop them.

The prosecution alleged that the brothers turned against Surekha, with Parmeshwar assaulting her with a wooden log and Yogesh hitting her with a stone. Surekha’s daughter allegedly intervened to rescue her.

Surekha complained of breathing difficulties in the early hours of April 12 and was admitted to hospital around 4 am. She died at approximately 1.30 pm the same day.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Following a complaint lodged by Surekha’s daughter at Lonikand police station on April 13, police registered a murder case against the brothers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following a complaint lodged by Surekha’s daughter at Lonikand police station on April 13, police registered a murder case against the brothers. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

However, the prosecution’s four alleged eyewitnesses, including Surekha’s three daughters and Muktabai, did not support the prosecution’s account of the assault. The daughters also disputed their statements recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC.

The court noted that the post-mortem report established death due to head injury and blunt trauma but could not prove the accused’s involvement.

Observing that the prosecution had failed to establish guilt beyond reasonable doubt, the court acquitted both brothers under Section 258(1) of the BNSS and ordered their release. The prosecution was represented by assistant public prosecutor SS Patale, while advocate SP Nevase represented the accused.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}