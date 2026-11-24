The Pune sessions court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Shweta Sachin Salunkhe, wife of Café Peter director Sachin Salunkhe, in an alleged investment fraud involving claims of more than ₹11.67 crore by three investors.

The case was registered at Wakad police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO) more less

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Additional sessions judge S U Wadgaonkar rejected the pre-arrest bail plea on November 23, observing that the alleged transfer of ₹5 crore from a company account to Shweta Salunkhe’s personal bank account was a serious accusation warranting custodial interrogation to trace the funds and establish the circumstances surrounding the transaction.

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The case was registered at Wakad police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act.

According to the prosecution, complainant Deepak Burge, a resident of Bhugaon, alleged that Sachin Salunkhe and his wife, who claimed to be owners of Café Peter, gained the investors’ confidence by promising attractive returns on investments in their companies. The companies named in the case are Global Foodwork Private Limited, Black Hat Syndicus Private Limited, Super Galaxy Sports Private Limited and Otomax Techserve Private Limited.

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{{^usCountry}} Burge said that he invested ₹10.02 crore between May 22, 2022 and September 2, 2026. Two other investors, Sandeep Kulkarni and Joydeep Dey, allegedly invested ₹40 lakh and ₹1.25 crore, respectively. As per the prosecution, the accused failed to return the principal amounts and promised returns, and misappropriated the funds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Burge said that he invested ₹10.02 crore between May 22, 2022 and September 2, 2026. Two other investors, Sandeep Kulkarni and Joydeep Dey, allegedly invested ₹40 lakh and ₹1.25 crore, respectively. As per the prosecution, the accused failed to return the principal amounts and promised returns, and misappropriated the funds. {{/usCountry}}

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Opposing the bail application, the prosecution cited the statements of Kulkarni and Dey, which, it said, independently corroborated the allegations that money had been collected from investors by promising attractive returns. Further according to the prosecution, the ₹5 crore received by the company had been transferred to Shweta Salunkhe’s personal bank account without any genuine business purpose.

On its part, the defence argued that the dispute was essentially civil and contractual in nature and that the criminal complaint had been filed to exert pressure on the accused for recovery of money. The defence pointed out that Burge had approached the police 89 days after issuing a legal notice on June 5, 2026, seeking repayment of the amounts with 18% interest. The notice described the transactions as unsecured loans or financial accommodation; the defence submitted.

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The defence further contended that Burge himself had been a director of the companies till January 2024 and was familiar with the Salunkhes’ financial affairs. He had signed the audit reports and received the companies’ books of accounts in December 2023. The audit reports had treated the amounts as unsecured loans, and the transactions were part of genuine business operations; the defence argued. The defence also claimed that some repayments had been made, indicating an absence of fraudulent intent from the outset. It submitted that the prosecution’s case was primarily based on documentary evidence, including bank statements, ledgers, audit reports, company filings and email correspondence – all of which were available with banks, companies and government authorities. Custodial interrogation was therefore unnecessary; the defence argued.

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Rejecting the contention that the dispute was essentially one of financial recovery, the court observed that whether the amounts constituted deposits or unsecured loans was a matter to be decided during the trial. It noted that the statements of the other two investors were sufficient, at this stage, to indicate that the accused had allegedly collected money by promising attractive returns.

The court also took note of the alleged transfer of ₹5 crore to Shweta Salunkhe’s personal account. It observed that even if Burge’s investment was treated as an unsecured loan, the material on record indicated that the company had transferred ₹5 crore to her personal account.

“This circumstance, prima facie, indicates commission of criminal breach of trust by the accused applicant in her capacity as a director of the company,” the judge observed.

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The court further referred to section 409 of the Indian Penal Code, corresponding to section 316 (5) of the BNS, observing that a company director could, in the circumstances of the case, fall within the ambit of an agent for the purpose of criminal breach of trust.

“The alleged diversion of an amount of ₹5 crore is a serious accusation,” the court said, adding that custodial interrogation was necessary to unearth the alleged proceeds of the crime and investigate the circumstances surrounding the transfer.

Holding that the nature of the allegations, the magnitude of the alleged diversion and the need for custodial interrogation weighed against granting pre-arrest protection, the court concluded that no prima facie case was made out for anticipatory bail.

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The bail application was accordingly rejected. The order was pronounced and uploaded on November 23, 2026.