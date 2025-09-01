Search
Mon, Sept 01, 2025
Crime branch arrests man in Baner firing attempt

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 01, 2025 04:46 am IST

The accused, Gaurav Mahesh Naidu, a resident of Gaikwadnagar, Punawale, was apprehended on Friday at Khadki railway station while trying to flee the city

Pune Police Crime Branch Unit 4 arrested a man in connection with an attempted firing incident in Baner, allegedly over a relationship dispute.

Police recovered a firearm and three live rounds, hidden in the storage compartment of the seized moped belonging to the accused.  (HT)
The accused, Gaurav Mahesh Naidu, a resident of Gaikwadnagar, Punawale, was apprehended on Friday at Khadki railway station while trying to flee the city.

An officer from Crime Branch Unit 4 said, “We received a tip-off from a reliable source that a man involved in the Baner firing attempt was heading to Khadki railway station. Based on this information, we laid a trap between Khadki Station and Khadki Bazar Road and apprehended him.”

Police recovered a firearm and three live rounds, hidden in the storage compartment of the seized moped belonging to the accused. 

According to police, the victim is an MBA student from Pimpri-Chinchwad and was interning at a private firm in Baner. Police said Naidu, upset over recent issues in their relationship, followed the woman to her workplace. He managed to enter the premises and confronted her, allegedly attempting to fire a gun.

Naidu has been booked under BNS sections 109, 351(3), and 78, along with Sections 3(25) and 3(26) of the Arms Act. 

