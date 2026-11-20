Pune: The Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune, will conduct a scientific study of the Mula-Mutha river to assess the impact of the proposed riverfront development project on water levels and flood risks in the city. The study, expected to be completed within six months, will compare the river’s existing condition with its proposed state after the implementation of the project through computer simulations and large-scale physical modelling.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The assessment follows a revised study by the Maharashtra Engineering Research Institute (MERI), Nashik, which found that the flood-carrying capacity of the Mula and Mutha rivers was considerably higher than previously estimated. The findings have raised questions about the existing blue and red flood lines and the safety of infrastructure projects along the river. Following a request from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), CWPRS will undertake the detailed assessment and recommend measures to ensure that the riverfront project does not increase flood risks.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

CWPRS director M Selva Balan said the primary objective was to ensure Pune’s safety during major flood events. The study will be conducted under the guidance of the Union ministry of Jal Shakti and will examine the revised flood-carrying capacity assessed by MERI. He added that the Pune municipal commissioner had assured the institution that its recommendations would be implemented.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Following the Bombay High Court’s June 2024 directive, the state government had formed a committee headed by water resources department additional chief secretary to review the blue and red flood lines of Mula and Mutha rivers. The panel assigned the responsibility to MERI. The blue flood line represents a flood expected once in 25 years, while the red flood line represents a flood expected once in 100 years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the Bombay High Court’s June 2024 directive, the state government had formed a committee headed by water resources department additional chief secretary to review the blue and red flood lines of Mula and Mutha rivers. The panel assigned the responsibility to MERI. The blue flood line represents a flood expected once in 25 years, while the red flood line represents a flood expected once in 100 years. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The study will cover approximately 44 km of the river stretch, from the dam area to the PMC limits, including the Mula, Mutha and Mula-Mutha rivers. CWPRS will construct a large-scale physical model replicating the river’s actual cross-sections and physical characteristics to study water flow, identify bottlenecks and assess possible changes caused by the proposed development.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The assessment will also examine the river’s cross-sectional profile, water-carrying capacity, soil characteristics and water quality. Researchers will study the feasibility of installing a propeller-type aerator at Bund Garden and assess its impact on river conditions.

Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said the project must be implemented based on scientific assessment and environmental safety, adding that the civic body would examine and implement CWPRS recommendations.

However, environmental activist Sarang Yadavdkar termed the project a potential hydraulic risk. He alleged that its detailed project report had ignored climate change and failed to account for rainfall in free catchment areas while assessing flood risks.