Deccan College begins first-ever course in ‘Jain Archaeology’

Pune: To research and learn more about Jainism in India, the Deccan College Deemed University has started a six-month, certificate course in ‘Jain Archaeology’ – the first-of-its-kind in India – from this academic year. According to the Centre’s guidelines under the National Education Policy (NEP), the course will be a practical-oriented one for students visiting Jain heritage sites across the country. The Pune-based, 202-year-old Deccan College, recently earned ‘deemed university’ status, and is in the process of starting the ‘Bhagwan Shantinatha Chair’ for Jain Archaeology to promote research in this field. Deccan College Deemed University has started a six-month certificate course in ‘Jain Archaeology’ from this academic year. (HT)

“This course has been started from this academic year in collaboration with the International School of Jain Studies (ISJS) Pune. The ISJS had approached us a few months ago, as they were interested in working on Jain archaeological sites, their history, research and artefacts. As most of the archaeological societies in India are in constant touch with us, it was decided to design and organise a course in Jain Archaeology,” said professor Pramod Pandey, vice-chancellor of Deccan College Deemed University.

Initially for three years, the ISJS will fund the research undertaken by the Chair. The syllabus for the course focuses on Jainism, and various spiritual and heritage sites across the country. Most places where Mahavir and the other Tirthankars went and stayed at will be studied during the course. Professor Pandey said that the course will not have just classroom studies but also actual site visits and hands-on training for the students. For this academic year, the course will have a capacity of 30 students. The fees will be ₹6,000 per student.

Dr Shrinetra Pandey, director of the ISJS Pune, said, “There are a number of courses in Jain philosophy across the globe, but when we have actual deliverance about Jainism and its historical places and archaeology, no such studies have been carried out. Through this course, we will know more about the Tirthankars who travelled and were worshipped across the country. To bring authentication to Jain history, it is necessary to study through archaeology which is why we have started this course in ‘Jain Archaeology’ which is the first-of-its-kind in our country.”

