Delayed flyovers could become poll issue as commuters face daily gridlock

PUNE: Among the many flyover projects undertaken by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), only the Sinhagad Road flyover is now fully open to the public whereas projects at Katraj, University Chowk and Koregaon Park remain stuck in delays. With municipal elections approaching, these stalled projects could well become a serious bone of contention for the opposition as commuters continue to face traffic congestion daily.

Katraj flyover

Work on the much-delayed Katraj flyover continues to move at a snail’s pace with land acquisition proving to be the biggest hurdle. The main roadblock is Rajas Society Chowk where 11 private plots are needed for the descending ramp. The six-lane project, launched in September 2021 with a budget of ₹169.15 crore, began in February 2022. It was initially expected to be completed by February 2024 but missed the deadline. Meeting the revised deadline of December 2025 depends on the PMC handing over the remaining land to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) which is building the flyover.

On his part, Sudhir Chavan, executive engineer, Katraj project, said, “We have completed the land acquisition process. The district collector will now release funds to the landowners. Within a week, the land will be handed over to the NHAI. We will complete the service road so that traffic on the main road can be diverted during ramp construction.”

Saliem Sheikh, senior official, NHAI, said, “The flyover is almost complete. Only the landing ramp is pending. Work has not started because the PMC has not yet handed over the land. Once we get possession, it will take around three months to complete. Currently, traffic is using the main road where the landing ramp is to be constructed. The PMC will need to divert traffic onto the service road and clear the main road for ramp construction.”

Vishal Lokhande, a resident of Katraj, said, “The flyover has been delayed for years. Every time we hear there is a new deadline, it gets postponed. Traffic on the Katraj-Kondhwa road is still a nightmare and we hope that the ramp construction starts soon so that commuters get some relief.”

Sadhu Vaswani railway overbridge (RoB)

The demolition of the 50-year-old Sadhu Vaswani railway overbridge (RoB) at Koregaon Park road began in April 2024 but it slowed down midway. The old bridge, considered unsafe, is being replaced with a 640-metre flyover costing ₹83 crore. The new structure is expected to be ready by March 2026. While excavation and foundation work is underway on the Koregaon Park side, demolition over the railway tracks is pending due to clearances.

On his part, Rajendra Jadhav, executive engineer of the PMC project department, said, “The work is going on smoothly. We have set a deadline to complete the project by March 2026. Currently, the PMC water supply department is laying underground water lines. In addition, we have proposed dismantling the middle part of the old RoB and handing it over to the railway administration.”

Ramesh Patil, a daily commuter on the Koregaon Park-Bund Garden stretch, said, “The traffic jams have become unbearable since the demolition started. With every subsequent morning, it is taking longer and longer to reach Bund Garden and we don’t know when the new flyover will be ready.”

Shastrinagar flyover

The proposed Shastrinagar flyover and grade separator continue to be on paper with little progress made nearly a year after the initial groundwork. Soil testing and surveys were carried out in late 2024 but full-scale construction is yet to begin. With an estimated cost of ₹80.1 crore, the project will comprise a 720-metre underpass and a 396-metre flyover to streamline traffic in the congested Shastrinagar area.

On his part, Sandeep Patil, superintending engineer, PMC, said, “The actual work on the flyover will begin after the Ganesh festival. The work order was given to the contractor four months ago. However, due to the diversion plan and bridge expansion over the nullah, it will take some time. The project is scheduled to be completed 30 months after the beginning of actual construction.”

Rani Kamble, who travels along this stretch daily, said, “It is frustrating to see the project delayed even after months. Every day, traffic on Bund Garden Road is terrible and we continue to be stuck in jams. We hope the construction starts soon after the Ganesh festival.”

Ganeshkhind double-decker flyover

Delayed several times, the Ganeshkhind double-decker flyover at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Chowk is now expected to be completed by the end of October 2025. One arm of the flyover, connecting Aundh to Shivajinagar, was inaugurated on August 20, 2025 and is already operational.

Originally scheduled for completion in 2024, the project faced delays due to land acquisition, road widening, and shifting of utilities. Ramps on the Shivajinagar and Aundh sides have been completed while ramps on the Baner and Pashan sides are expected to be completed by October. So far, around 80 to 90 per cent of the work has been completed. Developed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) at a cost of ₹277 crore, the flyover promises to ease traffic at the busy university junction. The upper deck is designed to carry the Hinjewadi–Shivajinagar metro line 3, making it a first-of-its-kind project in Pune.

Rohan Deshpande, a commuter, said, “Since one arm opened in August, my daily commute from Aundh to Shivajinagar has become much faster. But the traffic is still heavy near the Baner and Pashan ramps. I hope the remaining ramps open on time in October so that the congestion eases completely.”

Vishrantwadi flyover

Work on the Vishrantwadi flyover, aimed at easing traffic on the busy Airport Road, began in September 2024 with the flyover slated for completion by March 2026. Currently, excavation for the pillars is in progress, while the PMC plans to open Tank Road as an alternate route to reduce congestion during the construction phase.

Acknowledging the inconvenience caused to locals, a PMC official on condition of anonymity said, “We know people are facing delays daily but once completed, this flyover will decongest Airport Road considerably and improve traffic flow in the area.”

Sinhagad Road flyover

Originally, the project was scheduled for completion in 2024. However, it was delayed due to land acquisition hurdles, utility shifting, and construction delays. One wing was opened in April 2025, followed by the second one in June. The final phase was inaugurated on September 1, 2025, marking completion of one of the city’s most significant infrastructure works.

Apart from the Sinhagad Road flyover, most of the aforementioned flyover projects continue to be delayed with commuters doubtful about revised timelines despite repeated assurances. Pooja Kulkarni, a commuter, said, “Every project gets a new deadline, but nothing moves on time. By the time these flyovers open, traffic would have doubled.”

When contacted, Dinkar Gojare, chief superintending engineer of the PMC project department, said, “The PMC has undertaken several projects to address traffic problems across the city. The Sinhagad Road flyover is now operational and has already eased congestion in that area. However, overall traffic-related projects have faced some delays due to challenges such as traffic diversions and land acquisition. We are working hard to resolve these issues and ensure that all projects are completed within the set deadlines so that commuters can get much-needed relief.”