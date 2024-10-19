District election office seeks clarification from SRA on public notice

PUNE: Pune district collector and chief election officer Dr Suhas Diwase has issued notice to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) seeking its clarification over publication of a public disclosure notice regarding the preliminary eligibility list at a time when the model code of conduct for the state assembly elections was already in force. Pune district collector and chief election officer issues notice to SRA seeking its clarification over publication of public disclosure notice on preliminary eligibility list when the poll code is in force. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The SRA in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area published a public disclosure advertisement in a local newspaper regarding the preliminary eligibility list of slumdwellers in Sangram Nagar, Ankush Chowk (Azad Nagar), sector number 22, Mauje Nigdi. While the advertisement mentions October 14, it was published in the newspaper on October 16. After it caught the attention of the Code of Conduct Department of the District Election Department, Diwase sent an urgent notice to the SRA and sought a written explanation. Diwase said that further action will be taken after receiving clarification from the authority.

Nilesh Gatne, chief executive officer (CEO), SRA, on Friday said, “The relevant public disclosure has been given to the concerned newspaper for publication on October 14. There is documentary evidence regarding all transactions in this regard. But it has been published by the newspaper after two days. In this regard, a clarification has been sent regarding the notice sent by the District Election Department. No violation has been committed by the authority.”

Diwase on Friday said, “The code of conduct has come into effect from Tuesday (October 15) afternoon in connection with the assembly elections. The Central Election Commission has given a clear order that government decisions, appointments and tenders should not be given. Until 24 hours after the code of conduct is announced, the authority has made public the eligibility list of slum dwellers. Although the advertisement was given on October 14, it is expected to be followed up on the next day whether it was published or not.”