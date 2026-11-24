Developers should not be allowed to start construction in areas where civic bodies cannot guarantee water supply, residents told divisional commissioner Sheetal Teli-Ugale on Monday, demanding an end to the practice of granting permissions based on water-supply affidavits.

PCMC officials said additional water from the Bhama Askhed dam would be available from January 2027. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC) more less

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Teli-Ugale sought action-taken reports from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) on the earlier decision to stop seeking such affidavits from developers.

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The meeting was held by a special committee constituted following a Bombay High Court directive on April 10, 2023, during the hearing of Public Interest Litigation (PIL) 126/2023, filed by residents of urban areas in Pune district over water-supply problems.

Representatives of around 250 housing societies attended the meeting and demanded that builders be denied commencement certificates for projects in areas where civic bodies cannot assure regular water supply. PMC additional municipal commissioner Pavneet Kaur attended the meeting, while the PCMC commissioners and PMRDA chief executive officer were absent.

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{{^usCountry}} PCMC officials said additional water from the Bhama Askhed dam would be available from January 2027. However, they did not specify the quantity or clarify whether the existing alternate-day supply arrangement would change, said Vijay Sagar, national executive member of the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PCMC officials said additional water from the Bhama Askhed dam would be available from January 2027. However, they did not specify the quantity or clarify whether the existing alternate-day supply arrangement would change, said Vijay Sagar, national executive member of the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat. {{/usCountry}}

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The meeting also discussed delays in publishing data related to water-supply affidavits. Teli-Ugale sought action-taken reports from all three agencies, Sagar said.

Residents flagged construction projects in areas such as Mahalunge and the Balewadi belt, where several developments reportedly depend on water tankers.

Advocate Satya Muley said, “If the PMC, PCMC or PMRDA cannot provide water to a proposed project, permission for its construction must not be granted. Water affidavits are an illegal mechanism, and a decision to stop this practice has already been taken in earlier meetings. All three agencies must stop granting fresh permissions to builders based on such affidavits.”

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