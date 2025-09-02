DPR for Pimpri-Chinchwad metro expansion presented

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), in collaboration with the Pune Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro), held a meeting at the Phugewadi Metro office on Monday to discuss the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed expansion of the metro network in Pimpri Chinchwad, officials stated. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), in collaboration with the Pune Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro), held a meeting at the Phugewadi Metro office on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

The DPR outlines several new routes aimed at reducing traffic congestion and improving public transport connectivity. The proposed alignments include Bhakti Shakti Chowk–Mukai Chowk, Kiwale–Bhujbhal Chowk, Wakad Sai Chowk, Jagtap Dairy–Kokane Chowk, Nashik Phata–Sant Tukaram Nagar Chowk, Gawali Matha Chowk, Bhosari District Centre, and Godown Chowk–Chakan. The detailed report of the meeting will be sent to the state government for further action, the officials stated.

The meeting was attended by deputy speaker of the Legislative Assembly Anna Bansode, MP Shrirang Barne, Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Uma Khapre, MLAs Mahesh Landge and Shankar Jagtap, Maha-Metro managing director Shravan Hardikar, PCMC municipal commissioner and administrator Shekhar Singh, NHAI project director Sanjay Kadam, Maha Metro director Atul Gadgil, senior engineers from PCMC, as well as former mayor Dr Vaishali Ghodekar, former Standing Committee chairperson Seema Sawale, and several former corporators.

Maha Metro officials presented the technical, financial, and operational details of the expansion plan. Public representatives suggested changes in some alignments, better commuter facilities at Bhujbhal Chowk and Wakad junctions, removal of obstructions in Bhosari, and adequate parking at metro stations. They also recommended reviewing the Nashik Phata–Bhosari alignment and examining the possibility of extending the Godown Chowk–Chakan route further, the officials said.

Speaking on the occasion, Shekhar Singh said, “To address the growing challenge of traffic congestion in Pimpri Chinchwad, Maha Metro has prepared a comprehensive DPR for metro expansion. Based on the valuable inputs received from public representatives in today’s meeting, the report will be forwarded to the state government for further action.”