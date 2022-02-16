Drainage pipeline being installed at Pune’s Lohegaon airport to contain birds’ menace

PUNE Over the past few months, Lohegaon airport has witnessed major disturbances in the take-off and landing of flights due to birds flocking/flying around the runway. So much so, that the Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials from Pune airport have complained to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) about birds flocking over drainage water around the airport and disturbing flight movement.

And after a joint inspection carried out by PMC and AAI officials for the purpose of passenger safety, the PMC has started the work of installing a 900-metre-long drainage pipeline for water flowing from areas near Lohegaon into the pits near the runway. In the absence of a drainage pipeline, water is getting saturated in these open pits with birds flying over it and many a time, blocking flights.

Kunal Khemnar, PMC additional commissioner, said, “We have started the installation work of a 900 metre drainage pipeline with a 12mm diameter. Some parts in Lohegaon have been recently added under the PMC’s jurisdiction and there is no proper system to channelise the drainage and wastewater yet. This water is gathering in the pits and birds are hovering over it due to which there is disturbance and risk to flight operations. After the joint inspection with AAI officials, we immediately started the pipeline installation work.”

In 2017, the newly added parts of Lohegaon were brought under the PMC’s jurisdiction after which work on the drainage water pipeline began. However, some parts around Lohegaon airport do not have drainage pipelines due to which wastewater from these parts flows openly into the pits near the airport runway.

“We along with the PMC carried out a joint inspection of water flowing openly and gathering at various spots. And they gave us a quick response and have started installation of pipelines to resolve the birds’ menace,” said one of the AAI officials on condition of anonymity.

The airport at Lohegaon is among the important airports in the country which is controlled by the Indian Air Force (IAF) due to which its safety and security is top priority. Also several international flights are connected from Pune and daily flight operations are increasing after the pandemic, especially the third wave.

