Emotion & aggression mark the end of campaigning in Baramati

The high-pitched battle of Baramati concluded on Sunday with Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar holding public meetings for their daughter Supriya Sule and wife Sunetra Pawar, respectively. Sharad Pawar (C) and Supriya Sule held a rally in Baramati on Sunday. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

Even as campaigning ended, both sides resorted to emotional appeal and aggression to convince voters as the contest has turned among the most prestigious in the country and will determine the political future of both sides. In the past one-and-a-half months, both Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar have held multiple public meetings in the constituency, even meeting their political rivals, to win Baramati where the stakes are high for both the sides.

In his brief address, the 83-year-old president of the Nationalist Congress Party/NCP (SP), Sharad Pawar, looked tired due to excessive campaigning in the scorching summer heat. His voice also turned hoarse as some of his words could not be heard properly by the crowd.

“I have been touring the state and holding meetings, which has resulted in my voice becoming hoarse,” Sharad Pawar said as he signed-off at a new ground on Old Morgaon Road in Kasba, Baramati, a stronghold of the family.

Traditionally, the ground at Christian Colony has been the venue for the past more than 40 years where patriarch and NCP founder Sharad Pawar addresses supporters after hosting a family lunch. This time, it was booked in advance by Ajit Pawar’s NCP.

In his address, Sharad Pawar steered clear of directly attacking Ajit Pawar and was critical of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) instead. “This election holds immense importance for our country. It will set a new direction. People gave the BJP a chance, but its decisions have disappointed many,” he said.

Without taking Ajit Pawar and his colleagues’ names, Sharad Pawar said, “Some have threatened to withhold water, but water is a public resource, not private. No one has that right. The BJP rules only a few states. Against this backdrop, this Lok Sabha election is crucial. Maharashtra has already made it clear: it seeks change.”

In the same rally, Sharad Pawar’s grand-nephew Rohit Pawar became emotional and tears welled up in his eyes. Whereas Ajit Pawar mimicked Rohit Pawar and termed the act as an attempt “to get sentimental to garner votes”.

Supriya Sule, a three-time MP, said that the fight between Sunetra Pawar and her is not between two members of the Pawar clan, but “about ideologies”. “If they had asked me to give up my claim over this Lok Sabha seat, I would have happily done so. But their ambitions are bigger and different,” Sule said, referring to Ajit Pawar rebelling against the NCP, leading to the split in the party.

On the other hand, NCP chief and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was aggressive in his 45-minute-long speech as he urged voters to support his wife “for the development of Baramati”.

“This isn’t a family battle; it is about the future of the country. Don’t get caught up in emotional drama. Baramati voters prefer development over drama. They want progress, especially for the younger generation. To address water issues, gain more funds from the Centre, and develop the constituency, we need to vote for Sunetra Pawar. Let’s remember how much funding we received from the central government and the progress made in the last 15 years. Vote for the Maha Yuti candidate so we can request more funds from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is likely to become Prime Minister for the third time,” Ajit Pawar said as he signed off.