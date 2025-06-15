Experts warn Pune faces five more years of flooded roads

Climate variability and rapid urbanisation has turned Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad into waterlogged areas during spells of rain. Experts blame blocked drains, rampant concretisation, and vanishing natural water channels for turning roads into waterlogged corridors. Studies indicate that 30%-40% of rainwater once used to percolate naturally into the earth, easing surface runoff. (HT)

They warn that unless urgent corrective measures are not taken, the city will continue to struggle with severe waterlogging for at least the next five years. They flag unsegregated waste choking sewage and stormwater lines, illegal construction on natural streams and drains, and unchecked concretisation that prevents rainwater from seeping into the ground.

The critical recharge is now disrupted, leading to excessive water flow on roads during even moderate rainfall.

Over the past few weeks, several key locations across Pune city—including Kothrud, Shivajinagar, Warje, Narhe, Hadapsar, and Wagholi—and parts of PCMC have been among the worst hit by severe waterlogging.

On June 13, the city recorded 63mm of rain in evening and 26mm the previous day.

“On Friday evening, the road in front of Abhimanshri Society turned into a water stream. It was nearly impossible to walk or even drive through it,” said Kshitij Deshpande of Baner.

Blocked drains, encroached streams, and unchecked concretisation

Shailaja Deshpande, founder director, Living River Foundation, “The dam discharge has not even started, yet many areas are already flooded. Watersheds of streams and tributaries across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have been encroached upon, diverted, or buried. Their reduced width is one of the main reasons for the current flooding. There is no coordination between the stormwater and drainage systems.”

Systemic and structural overhaul

Urban geomorphologist Shrikant Gabale, who has worked on several PMC and state government projects, stressed the importance of mapping and preserving natural water streams.

“We need to identify and legally demarcate the actual width of natural streams and include them in both the city’s development plan and the revenue department’s maps. Many of these water streams are either buried under concrete or their widths have been drastically reduced. This is unsustainable,” he said.

Flooding risk likely to persist

According to urban planning experts, with current rainfall patterns, ongoing construction, and the sluggish pace of administrative action, severe waterlogging is expected to persist for at least the next five years if no major interventions are made.

“The intense rainfall on June 13 caused waterlogging at a few locations. Our zonal teams are equipped to respond promptly and clear drains within 10 to 20 minutes in most locations. Last year, we had identified 201 chronic waterlogging spots, and permanent or temporary measures have already been taken to resolve the issue. At a few remaining sites where adequate stormwater drainage is lacking, inspections are underway and necessary corrective actions will be initiated at the earliest,” said Omprakash Diwate, additional commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation.