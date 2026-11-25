Patients could have been exposed to medicines containing little or none of their claimed active ingredients, prompting the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to cancel the manufacturing licences of Inducare Pharmaceutical and Research Foundation in Jejuri for the second time in less than three months.

Government analysts declared all nine substandard, misbranded or spurious, the FDA said on Tuesday. (HT) more less

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The company manufactured and sold nine drugs without mandatory product-specific permissions. Government analysts declared all nine substandard, misbranded or spurious, the FDA said on Tuesday.

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The action follows the seizure of substandard medicines worth around ₹1.72 crore from the central medical store of Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) earlier this year. The FDA has directed the company to stop manufacturing, packing, testing and distributing medicines and proposed prosecution under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

Two of the nine drugs were declared spurious after their claimed active ingredients were found to be absent. Ibucare Plus, a combination of ibuprofen and paracetamol, contained no ibuprofen, while Carevita-M, labelled as containing nine vitamins and minerals, contained none of them.

Other drugs also failed quality tests. Carepanta D2 contained only 40.905% of its labelled pantoprazole content, while its domperidone content was 75.35%. I-Sartan M contained just 62.28% of its labelled metoprolol succinate content, while Caresprin 75 had 74.87% of its claimed active ingredient.

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{{^usCountry}} In its written reply, the company admitted it had not obtained the required approvals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In its written reply, the company admitted it had not obtained the required approvals. {{/usCountry}}

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“Holding general manufacturing licences does not authorise a company to manufacture drugs without product-specific permission,” said Girish Hukare, joint commissioner, FDA (Drug), Pune division.

The firm’s manufacturing licence was first cancelled on September 7 after a joint inspection on July 14 and 15 revealed 25 serious deficiencies in Good Manufacturing Practices.

Inspectors found that around 13.86 lakh Caregyl-400 tablets had been manufactured without batch manufacturing records, production records or test reports. Of these, 5.2 lakh tablets had already been distributed. A tested sample contained only 32.44% of its labelled metronidazole content.

The FDA issued a show-cause notice on October 29 and received the company’s reply on November 3. Following a personal hearing on November 23, the licensing authority cancelled the company’s Form 25 and Form 28 manufacturing licences with immediate effect.

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The FDA said the affected medicines included drugs prescribed for heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and digestive disorders.

Commenting on the action, FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said, “Ensuring that citizens have access to safe, quality and efficacious drugs is the foremost responsibility of the Food and Drug Administration. Stringent regulatory and legal action will be taken against any manufacturer who plays with the health of the general public by manufacturing drugs without product permission.”