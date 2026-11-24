The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized cosmetics worth ₹7.30 lakh from a shop in Kondhwa Khurd for allegedly selling products without mandatory licences and statutory labelling details, officials said.

During the inspection, drug inspector Shrutika K Jadhav (Rathod) examined the establishment in the presence of its representative. (HT) more less

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FDA officials raided Maira Cosmetics in Mithanagar on November 23. During the inspection, drug inspector Shrutika K Jadhav (Rathod) examined the establishment in the presence of its representative, Mohammad Tasif Manzoor Shaikh.

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Officials found that some products did not carry the required licence details, while others lacked mandatory information such as the manufacturer’s name, batch number and manufacturing date. The violations attracted provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and Cosmetics Rules, 2020. The FDA seized stock valued at ₹7,30,262 under Section 22(1)(c) of the Act.

Samples of four products — Korean Glass Skin Night Cream, Clinical Night Whitening Formula Night Cream, 24K Gold Cream and Maira Cosmetics Anti Hair Fall Herbal Hair Oil — have been sent for laboratory testing, said Girish Hukare, joint commissioner, FDA (Drugs), Pune division.

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{{^usCountry}} Further investigation is underway, and a case will be filed in court after the inquiry, officials said. The action was carried out under the guidance of state FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further investigation is underway, and a case will be filed in court after the inquiry, officials said. The action was carried out under the guidance of state FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. {{/usCountry}}

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