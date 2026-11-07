Final SSC, HSC exam schedules announced

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Saturday announced the final timetable for the Class 10 (Secondary School Certificate) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary Certificate) examinations to be held in February-March 2027. While the HSC written examinations will begin on February 8, the SSC examinations will commence on February 15.

The exams will be conducted through the board’s nine divisional offices in Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan. (HT FILE)

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Board secretary Deepak Mali made the announcement through an official press release.

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The exams will be conducted through the board’s nine divisional offices in Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.

The board clarified that the schedules published online are for information purposes only and printed timetables provided by schools and junior colleges will be considered final.

The Class 12 written examinations will be conducted from February 8 to March 18, 2027. Practical, grade, oral and internal assessment examinations will be held between January 20 and February 6, 2027.

The Class 10 written examinations will take place from February 15 to March 15, 2027. Practical, grade, oral and internal assessment examinations are scheduled between January 28 and February 13, 2027.

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