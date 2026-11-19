Pune: A leopard was spotted inside the premises of Amravati airport on Tuesday, prompting the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) to alert the forest department and step up monitoring. The sighting has raised concerns over wildlife movement around the airport, although officials clarified that the animal was not seen near the runway or any operational area.

A leopard was spotted inside the premises of Amravati airport on Tuesday, prompting MADC to alert the forest department and step up monitoring. (HT)

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Deepak Kapoor, vice-chairman and managing director, MADC, said, “A leopard has been spotted near the airside of our Amravati airport on Tuesday and we have informed the forest department. Man vs wildlife battle is now getting intense.”

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An airport official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said this was the first such incident since operations began at the airport. The leopard was spotted near the boundary wall and subsequently moved away. Officials suspect it may have strayed into the premises from a nearby village.

Airport authorities are monitoring the premises and checking for food sources that could attract wild animals.

“We are keeping a close watch on the airport premises. At present, we have not installed any traps because there is no confirmation that the leopard is still inside the airport. A drone inspection was carried out but the leopard could not be located,” the official said.

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