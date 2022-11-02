Home / Cities / Pune News / Five arrested in restaurant manager murder case in Pune

Five arrested in restaurant manager murder case in Pune

pune news
Published on Nov 02, 2022 12:29 AM IST

Pune police claimed to have cracked the murder case of 24-year-old restaurant manager in Dhayari by arresting five persons

Pune police claimed to have cracked the murder case of 24-year-old restaurant manager in Dhayari by arresting five persons. (Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Pune police claimed to have cracked the murder case of 24-year-old restaurant manager in Dhayari by arresting five persons. (Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
ByShrinivas Deshpande

PUNE: On Tuesday, the Sinhgad Road police claimed to have cracked the murder case of 24-year-old restaurant manager in Dhayari. The police said he was killed due to his involvement in a love triangle.

The police have arrested five persons in the case, including two minors. The three accused have been identified as Aniket Arun More (25) of Dhayari, Dheeraj Shivaji Sonawane (19) and Sunny alias Yogesh Hiraman Pavale (19) of Kothrud. The court granted the trio five-day police custody.

The deceased has been identified as Bharat Bhagwan Kadam (24) of Dhayari, who hails from Parbhani district, and was working at a restaurant for the last six years.

On Saturday, when Kadam was near Dhareshwar temple, the accused stopped his motorcycle and attacked him with sharp weapons. Kadam succumbed to injuries on his head and stomach.

According to the police, More and Kadam knew each other and were in love with a woman. The duo had heated arguments with each other six months ago. To settle the score with Kadam, More with the help of his cousin Sonawane and other friends hatched a murder plan.

Jayant Rajurkar, senior inspector (crime), Sinhgad road police station, said, “During the technical analysis, sub-inspector Sachin Kadam got information about More and his friends’ involvement in the case and their presence near Dhareshwar temple on the day of murder. On a tip-off, police laid a trap and arrested the three accused and two minors. A case has been registered at Sinhgad road police station against the accused under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of IPC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out