Five arrested in restaurant manager murder case in Pune

PUNE: On Tuesday, the Sinhgad Road police claimed to have cracked the murder case of 24-year-old restaurant manager in Dhayari. The police said he was killed due to his involvement in a love triangle.

The police have arrested five persons in the case, including two minors. The three accused have been identified as Aniket Arun More (25) of Dhayari, Dheeraj Shivaji Sonawane (19) and Sunny alias Yogesh Hiraman Pavale (19) of Kothrud. The court granted the trio five-day police custody.

The deceased has been identified as Bharat Bhagwan Kadam (24) of Dhayari, who hails from Parbhani district, and was working at a restaurant for the last six years.

On Saturday, when Kadam was near Dhareshwar temple, the accused stopped his motorcycle and attacked him with sharp weapons. Kadam succumbed to injuries on his head and stomach.

According to the police, More and Kadam knew each other and were in love with a woman. The duo had heated arguments with each other six months ago. To settle the score with Kadam, More with the help of his cousin Sonawane and other friends hatched a murder plan.

Jayant Rajurkar, senior inspector (crime), Sinhgad road police station, said, “During the technical analysis, sub-inspector Sachin Kadam got information about More and his friends’ involvement in the case and their presence near Dhareshwar temple on the day of murder. On a tip-off, police laid a trap and arrested the three accused and two minors. A case has been registered at Sinhgad road police station against the accused under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of IPC.