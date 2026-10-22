Five booked for assault over car washing

A dispute over washing vehicles with water amid a shortage escalated into an alleged assault at a housing society in Chaholi Khurd in Pimpri Chinchwad on Tuesday morning, with five residents booked by police.

The complaint also alleges that the victims were hit on the head with buckets. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incident took place around 10.30 am on October 20 at Abhiman Shri Society. According to the complaint, the accused were allegedly washing vehicles by connecting pipes to the society’s borewell water supply despite residents having been asked not to do so.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Police said injured resident Nilesh Chavan questioned the practice, pointing out that the society was facing a water shortage and that residents had been informed through the society’s WhatsApp group not to wash vehicles using a direct pipe connection. He had suggested that those wishing to wash their vehicles should use water collected in buckets and minimise consumption.

However, the accused allegedly took offence at the objection, abused the complainant and another resident, Shivaji Chavan, and assaulted them. The complaint also alleges that the victims were hit on the head with buckets.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The five accused have been identified as Sachin Kotawade, 46; Vivek Kotawade, 18; Kunal Kotawade, 20; Ashish Bhalerao, 28; and Ganesh Dhatpande, 22. All are residents of Abhiman Shri Society. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The five accused have been identified as Sachin Kotawade, 46; Vivek Kotawade, 18; Kunal Kotawade, 20; Ashish Bhalerao, 28; and Ganesh Dhatpande, 22. All are residents of Abhiman Shri Society. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

According to the police, a cross complaint was filed by the accused against Nilesh Chavan, Rahul Shimple, Ravindra Badane, Vivek Pawar and Pranjal Bhalerao and further investigation is ongoing.

A case was registered under Sections 118(1), 352, 189(2), 191(2) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).