Five including four minors detained for armed robbery at wine shop

In a joint operation by Uttamnagar Police and Sinhgad Road Police on Tuesday, five individuals including four minors were detained in connection with an armed robbery at RR Wines in Uttam Nagar on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Tejas Pimpalgaonkar (19) resident of Panchsheel Apartment, Manikbaug, and his four minor associates. Earlier these minors were also involved in other criminal activities.

Kiran Balwadkar, senior police inspector at Uttamnagar police station said, “Prima facie, it seems that the accused were in need of quick money and had planned robbery at a wine shop.’’

On Sunday at around 8:25 pm, when many were busy watching the Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia, a group of six individuals barged into RR Wines shop with weapons like koyta, country-made pistols, iron rods, and swords.

As per the complaint filed by the wine shop worker Manoj More, the accused entered the wine shop and confronted More, with one accused threatening him with a loaded pistol and demanding money. Concerned for his safety, More sought refuge in a nearby store.

Simultaneously, two other accused flashed swords and koyta concealed in sacks. Witnessing the aggression, other workers and customers hastily vacated the premises. The thieves, vaulting over the counter, absconded with ₹3.90 lakh in cash and two liquor bottles valued at ₹3,200 and fled on motorcycles.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the wine shop. After technical analysis, police identified the accused and detained them from Sinhgad Road on Tuesday.

Police seized a country-made pistol, koyta, and a sword and recovered ₹32,800 from the accused, and further investigation is underway.

A case was registered at Uttamnagar police station on Sunday under IPC sections 395, 506, 34, sections 3(25),4(25) of the Arms Act, and other relevant sections and further investigation is going on.