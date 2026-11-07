Former deputy mayor barred from PMC premises after woman staff alleges misconduct

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration has barred a former deputy mayor from entering its premises until further orders after a woman employee accused him of misconduct at the civic headquarters. The employee, who works in the municipal secretary department, has lodged an oral complaint with the civic body’s Vishakha committee, prompting the administration to take precautionary measures, officials said on Saturday.

The incident has triggered resentment among civic employees, with staff members demanding strict action against the former elected representative. (HT FILE)

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The alleged incident took place on Thursday afternoon while a meeting of the PMC standing committee was underway. According to the employee’s complaint, the former deputy mayor, who is also a former corporator, allegedly entered the municipal secretary department, held her hand and spoke to her in an inappropriate manner.

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At the time, most employees and officers of the department were attending the standing committee meeting, while the remaining staff were on their lunch break. The woman was working in the department when the alleged incident occurred.

The employee reportedly managed to free herself and subsequently informed her senior officials. The matter was then brought to the notice of the civic administration. She is expected to submit a written complaint to the Vishakha committee on Monday. The committee handles complaints of sexual harassment at the workplace.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident has triggered resentment among civic employees, with staff members demanding strict action against the former elected representative. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident has triggered resentment among civic employees, with staff members demanding strict action against the former elected representative. {{/usCountry}}

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Advocate Nisha Chavan, legal adviser and chairperson of the PMC Vishakha committee, said, “The woman approached us and met me personally and complained about the incident. However, we have not received a written complaint from her. She will submit a written complaint next week.”

Chavan said the committee would take action after receiving the formal complaint. “I am not aware whether the woman has already submitted the written complaint to the department, as I have not received it yet. This is the first complaint by the woman and appropriate action will be taken in the matter,” she said.

Meanwhile, the civic administration has barred the former deputy mayor from entering the municipal corporation premises until further orders.

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Rakesh Vitkar, PMC security chief, said, “Following the incident, the said person has been prohibited from entering the municipal corporation premises until further orders. The decision has been taken as a precautionary administrative measure following the alleged incident.”