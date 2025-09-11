Former deputy sarpanch found dead in car; suicide suspected over relationship with dancer

PUNE: A former deputy Sarpanch was found dead inside a locked car on Tuesday morning in Sasur village, located in Barshi tehsil of Solapur district. Police suspect the man died by suicide, reportedly from a gunshot wound to the head. (Shutterstock)

The deceased has been identified as Govind Jagganath Barge, 34, a resident of Lukhamsala in Georai tehsil, Beed district. According to police, Barge was involved in the land plotting business and had developed a relationship with a dancer associated with Kala Kendra in Solapur. The relationship had reportedly soured in recent weeks following a series of arguments, after which the woman had ceased communication with him.

Disturbed by the situation, Barge is believed to have visited the woman at her home in Sasur on Monday night. Following their meeting, he allegedly shot himself at point-blank range while sitting in his car, police said. “We received a call about a dead body inside a car. Our team rushed to the location and found the man had apparently died by suicide, having shot himself in the head,” said Ashok Saykar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Barshi.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that he was in a relationship with a dancer from Kala Kendra. While prima facie this appears to be a suicide, we are investigating all possible angles,” Saykar added.

Barge’s body was found in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to the right side of his head. The car was parked a short distance from the woman’s residence. Police opened the vehicle after receiving a call from residents. Barge is survived by his wife, a daughter, and a son. An accidental death report has been registered at Vairag Police Station.