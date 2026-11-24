Two cousins were killed after a speeding car rammed into their two-wheeler from behind near Shivaji University in Kolhapur around midnight on Monday. Police said the vehicle was allegedly driven under the influence of alcohol by Padmasinh Patil, the son of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Kolhapur District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union (Gokul) director Ranjitsinh Patil.

The victims have been identified as Umesh Pathrud and Ganesh Pathrud. Both died on the spot due to the impact of the collision, police said. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC) more less

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The accident occurred on the Shahu Toll Naka–Shivaji University Road. The victims have been identified as Umesh Pathrud and Ganesh Pathrud. Both died on the spot due to the impact of the collision, police said.

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“He rammed his vehicle into the two-wheeler from behind. We suspect that he was driving under the influence of alcohol. He has been arrested,” said police inspector Santosh Doke.

The Rajarampuri police have registered a case against Padmasinh under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including rash driving and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

He was produced before a local court, which remanded him in police custody till November 25.

According to police officials, Patil allegedly fled the scene after the collision but was subsequently traced and arrested. The car involved in the accident has also been seized.

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{{^usCountry}} The police are examining CCTV footage to establish the speed of the car and reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the collision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police are examining CCTV footage to establish the speed of the car and reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the collision. {{/usCountry}}

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The deaths have left the Pathrud family devastated. Relatives have demanded a transparent and impartial investigation, alleging that the accused’s political connections should not influence the probe.