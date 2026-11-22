A dispute over social media posts criticising Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil allegedly turned violent at the Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad in Sadashiv Peth on Friday evening, with Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Rekha Konde accusing four women of assaulting her.

In her complaint, Konde alleged that the four women stopped her and picked a quarrel. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Vishrambaug police have registered a case against Aarti Marne-Pawar, her mother, daughter and sister, Poonam Dabhekar, based on Konde’s complaint.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The incident took place around 8 pm on November 20, when Konde was leaving the literary organisation after attending a book launch organised by the Marutirao Dongre Pratishthan, where she had been invited as the chief guest.

In her complaint, Konde alleged that the four women stopped her and picked a quarrel. The argument escalated into a physical assault, during which they allegedly punched and kicked her, pulled her hair and dragged her to the ground. She also claimed that they pulled her saree and threatened to harm her and her daughter.

Konde told the police that the confrontation stemmed from her social media posts criticising Jarange Patil. She alleged that Marne-Pawar had opposed her views and previously threatened her over the matter.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Marne-Pawar, meanwhile, has made counter-allegations, claiming that Konde had made personal and objectionable remarks about her and her family. The Vishrambaug police are investigating the allegations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Marne-Pawar, meanwhile, has made counter-allegations, claiming that Konde had made personal and objectionable remarks about her and her family. The Vishrambaug police are investigating the allegations. {{/usCountry}}

Read More