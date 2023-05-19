Five booked for duping job seekers

The Kothrud police have booked five persons on suspicion of orchestrating a fraudulent scheme defrauding victims of nearly ₹44 lakh. The accused used to allegedly cheat people by promising them jobs. A 33-year-old woman photographer alerted the police about the criminal activity on Tuesday. The accused used to allegedly cheat people by promising them jobs. A 33-year-old woman photographer alerted the police about the criminal activity on Tuesday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, 23 victims have reported about the fraud that took place in February, March and first week of May. The fraudsters used to target victims, working in the fields of photography, hairstyling, makeup artistry, modelling, and fashion design, on social media platforms. The accused posted enticing job advertisements related to these industries luring aspiring professionals. To make their scheme appear legitimate, the fraudsters demanded fees from victims ranging from ₹4,000 to ₹17,000 for job placement.

Kothrud police station has filed a case.