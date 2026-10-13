PUNE: Fresh excavation along a 200–300-metre stretch of Baner Road, in front of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) complex, allegedly by Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd (MNGL), has renewed concerns over poor road restoration, inadequate site supervision and repeated digging of paved roads across the city.

Fresh excavation on Baner Rd raises questions over road restoration practices

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The work began on Monday morning, prompting citizens to question whether utility agencies were following excavation procedures and restoration standards as poorly restored stretches often remained uneven long after work was completed, posing accident risks and inconveniencing commuters.

The problem extends beyond Baner Road, with complaints of excavation and shoddy patchwork reported from Aundh Road, Khadki, Model Colony, Viman Nagar, Apte Road, Hadapsar, Bibvewadi, Sadashiv Peth, Navi Peth and Pune Station Road, among other areas.

Vikas Thakar, a civil engineer and prominent voice on civic issues, said inadequate technical supervision and a lack of accountability had allowed the problem to persist.

“When an external agency digs up a road without following technical procedures, the damage can begin almost immediately. Poor restoration leaves an uneven riding surface, creates accident risks and causes hardship to commuters,” Thakar said.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that inadequate restoration often necessitated repeated repairs at the same locations, increasing costs and prolonging inconvenience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that inadequate restoration often necessitated repeated repairs at the same locations, increasing costs and prolonging inconvenience. {{/usCountry}}

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“The public ultimately pays for this through taxes, while contractors and agencies are rarely held accountable,” he said.

Jay Jadhav, a regular commuter and Aundh resident, said, “Roads are dug up in the name of development, but commuters are left to deal with uneven surfaces, dust and traffic jams. Citizens should not have to suffer every time a utility agency carries out excavation,” he said.

Citizens also cited the experience of Pune’s 24x7 water supply project, alleging that poor workmanship during its execution was not followed by adequate accountability.

“The authorities must inspect the restoration work and hold agencies accountable for defects,” said Govind Naidu, a Viman Nagar resident.

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Omprakash Divate, additional municipal commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said the civic administration had discussed poor road restoration with agencies carrying out work across the city on Monday.

“I have asked them to submit plans for utility work that is ongoing and upcoming so that the work can be planned and executed accordingly. We are working on it, and this issue will be brought under control,” he said.