PUNE: A 26-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with a country-made pistol in a hotel room in Kharadi. Police suspect that distress over his marriage prospects and a woman he wanted to marry getting married to someone else may have contributed to his decision, officials said on Sunday.

Frustrated over marriage prospects, 26-year-old man dies by suicide in Pune hotel

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Before taking the extreme step, the man reportedly sent a message to his friends saying it was his last message.

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The victim worked as a contractual employee at a nationalised bank’s Koregaon Bhima branch, police said.

He checked into a hotel in Kharadi on October 27 and booked a room on the third floor, with his check-out scheduled for October 29. However, when he failed to open the door until the afternoon, hotel staff grew suspicious and alerted the Kharadi police.

Police personnel reached the hotel and found him lying on the floor with a pistol in his hand. His father and brother were called to the spot and identified him. A preliminary examination revealed a gunshot injury to his forehead.

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{{^usCountry}} “Prima facie, the man was unmarried and upset because his marriage was not getting fixed. He was also distressed after a woman he wanted to marry got married to someone else,” a police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Prima facie, the man was unmarried and upset because his marriage was not getting fixed. He was also distressed after a woman he wanted to marry got married to someone else,” a police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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The Kharadi police have registered an accidental death report (ADR), and further investigation is underway.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com