Ghorpadi depot to become dedicated Vande Bharat maintenance hub

The Central Railway has cleared a major upgrade for the Ghorpadi coaching and maintenance depot, paving the way for its transformation into a dedicated hub for Vande Bharat train servicing. With the number of Vande Bharat routes in Maharashtra steadily climbing, and more expected soon, Pune is poised to emerge as a key maintenance centre for these flagship trains. Currently used for routine coaching and maintenance, the Ghorpadi facility will be overhauled to handle the high-speed, technologically advanced Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat Express trains. (HT)

Railway officials confirmed that ₹90 lakh has been allocated for the depot’s conversion. Currently used for routine coaching and maintenance, the Ghorpadi facility will be overhauled to handle the high-speed, technologically advanced Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat Express trains. The upgraded depot will feature a dedicated line each for Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat services, along with three lines for LHB coach maintenance, greatly enhancing its operational capacity.

Officials said the upgrade is crucial for ensuring timely technical inspections, efficient repairs and high-quality maintenance. As Pune emerges as a key operational point for Vande Bharat services, including the Pune–Nagpur and Pune–Kolhapur routes, the enhanced setup will help reduce downtime and improve reliability.

“Facilities for Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat maintenance at Ghorpadi have been approved, and funds have already been sanctioned. The new capabilities will speed up turnaround time and enhance safety and performance standards for the rapidly expanding fleet,” said Hemantkumar Behera, public relations officer, Pune Railway Division.

Harsha Shah, president of the Railway Pravasi Group, welcomed the move.

“Upgrading the Ghorpadi depot for Vande Bharat maintenance is long overdue. Pune has been handling rising passenger traffic and premium train services, but the maintenance infrastructure has not kept pace. This dedicated facility will improve reliability and position Pune as a crucial technical hub for future high-speed trains,” she said.