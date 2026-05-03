Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Govt increases scholarships for students with disabilities after 12 years

    Officials said that for the first time in 12 years, the scholarship structure has been significantly enhanced, ensuring stronger financial support for students with disabilities

    Published on: May 03, 2026 6:48 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The department of empowerment of persons with disabilities on Wednesday approved a significant increase in post-matric scholarship support for students with disabilities.

    Additionally, the annual study tour allowance has been increased to ₹1,500 (earlier ₹500), subject to actual expenditure. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
    Additionally, the annual study tour allowance has been increased to ₹1,500 (earlier ₹500), subject to actual expenditure. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    Officials said that for the first time in 12 years, the scholarship structure has been significantly enhanced, ensuring stronger financial support for students with disabilities. The decision is expected to benefit thousands across the state.

    Under group 1 (degree, postgraduate and postgraduate diploma courses), residential students will now receive 1,700 per month (earlier 1,200), while non-residential students will receive 900 (earlier 550).

    Similarly, under group 2 (other professional courses), residential students will receive 1,200 (earlier 820) and non-residential students 850 (earlier 530).

    Under group 3 (degree and postgraduate courses not included in groups 1 and 2), residential students will also receive 1,200 (earlier 820) and non-residential students 850 (earlier 530).

    Under group 4 (post-10th diploma courses), residential students will receive 1,100 (earlier 570) and non-residential students 800 (earlier 300).

    The government has also increased the reader allowance for visually impaired students. For groups 1, 2 and 3, the allowance has been raised to 300 per month from 100, while for group 4 it has been increased to 225 per month from 75.

    Additionally, the annual study tour allowance has been increased to 1,500 (earlier 500), subject to actual expenditure. The allowance for project work, typing, printing, correspondence courses, and book support has been revised to 1,800 (earlier 600).

    News/Cities/Pune News/Govt Increases Scholarships For Students With Disabilities After 12 Years
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes