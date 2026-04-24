Govt residential area used for religious activities; notice issued

The Regional Mental Hospital (RMH), Yerawada, has issued show-cause notice to an office superintendent working at the deputy director’s office, Pune, for allegedly using government-allotted residential premises to conduct religious activities, including Sunday prayers, and directed him to vacate the accommodation immediately; officials said on Thursday. The incident took place on Regional Mental Hospital (RMH), Yerawada premises. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The notice, issued on April 20 by RMH medical superintendent Dr Srinivas Kolod, was served to office superintendent working at the deputy director’s office, Sachin Salvi. Salvi has been staying in bungalow number 4 inside the hospital campus for the past 15 years. The administration has sought a written explanation from Salvi within two days and instructed him to vacate the premises, warning of disciplinary action and a possible police complaint if directions are not followed.

Dr Kolod said, “The use of a government residence for religious gatherings is a serious matter. We have asked the official to submit an explanation within two days and vacate the premises immediately. Additionally, a compliance report confirming the vacation of the premises has been requested within seven days.”

The action follows complaints flagged by Hindu organisations which alleged that a government residence meant strictly for official accommodation was being used as an ‘unauthorised religious centre’. A formal complaint was submitted to the Vishrantwadi police station which stated that while there was no objection to any religion or its practices, using a government-allotted residence for public religious activities violates rules and could invite legal action. The complaint also flagged the possibility of law-and-order issues if groups gathered at the site.

Following the complaint, senior police inspector Mangesh Hande, attached to Vishrantwadi police station, wrote to RMH officials on April 20 and sought a probe into the alleged misuse of government quarters for religious activities. Hande said there is no objection to any religious practices but if the Maharashtra government has allotted these bungalows for residential purposes, they cannot be used for conducting religious activities or for public use. “Legal action should be taken against those responsible if such misuse is found. There is a possibility of law-and-order issues if members of such organisations visit the site where the government residence is allegedly being used as a religious place,” Hande said.

An internal report submitted by hospital staffer, Satish Bakal, further stated that Salvi had been conducting prayer meetings at the bungalow on Sundays. The report emphasised that the premises were allotted strictly for residential purposes and not for hosting public or religious events.

Refuting the allegations, Salvi, said, “The complaint is not related to my official duties and does not violate any service rules. The prayers held at my residence were private family gatherings, not public religious activities. I believe some individuals are trying to defame me after my recent promotion by sharing misleading information. However, I have now stopped even these family prayers and will strictly follow all rules.”

“I have requested the administration that I should not be forced to vacate the residence immediately, as it may affect my children’s academic year. I have also requested the administration to provide me with alternative accommodation,” he said.