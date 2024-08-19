Hearing in Savarkar defamation case involving Rahul Gandhi postponed

The hearing on the alleged controversial statement by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Veer Savarkar defamation case could not take place on Monday as the judge was not available. According to the Congress camp, Gandhi will be represented by a lawyer to comply with the order and present his case in court. (HT PHOTO)

Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Akshi Jain on May 30 had ordered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to appear before it in a complaint filed by Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s grandnephew Satyaki accusing him of defaming the Hindutva ideologue.

Savarkar had alleged that the Congress leader defamed the late freedom fighter in a speech made in London in 2023.

In his petition, Satyaki stated, Gandhi has intentionally made false, malicious and wild allegations against Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, fully knowing the said allegations to be untrue, with the specific objective of harming the reputation and to defame the surname Savarkar.

His lawyer Advocate Sangram Kolhatkar said that Congress leader was asked to remain present in the court on August 19.

“The hearing could not take place as the judge was on leave. The case will be heard at a later date,” he said.

According to the Congress camp, Gandhi will be represented by a lawyer to comply with the order and present his case in court.