Heavy rainfall warning for coastal Maha as monsoon intensifies

PUNE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red and orange alert for several districts across Maharashtra for the next 24 hours as the southwest monsoon intensifies over the region. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected along the Konkan coast including Raigad and Ratnagiri districts, and a red alert has been issued for these districts for June 14. IMD issues red and orange alert for several districts across Maharashtra for the next 24 hours as the southwest monsoon intensifies over the region. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

A red alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall has been issued for coastal districts of the state, warning of severe downpour that could trigger flooding and potential landslides in vulnerable areas. The red alert subsequently shifts to an orange alert for heavy rainfall across the same belt till June 17.

In areas including Mumbai, Pune, Palghar and the ghats of Satara and Kolhapur, an orange alert has been issued for heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours.

Whereas the central and northern districts of the state are mostly under yellow alert (moderate rainfall) for June 14. The forecast suggests that there will be no rain in these districts from June 15. In Vidarbha however, light to isolated moderate category rainfall is expected till June 17 and a yellow alert has been issued for the same.

The IMD has advised citizens in high-alert zones to follow the instructions of the local authorities, avoid non-essential travel, and remain cautious around low-lying areas prone to waterlogging. Fishermen along the Konkan coast have been asked to avoid venturing into the sea due to high waves and gusty winds.

The surge in rainfall coincides with the strengthening of the southwest monsoon. According to the IMD, favourable conditions are likely to support further progression of the monsoon over parts of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Odisha within the next two days. Currently, the northern limit of the monsoon (NLM) passes through Mumbai, Ahilya Nagar, Adilabad, Bhawanipatna, Puri and Balurghat. The weather bulletin issued by the IMD on June 13 states that currently, an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Rajasthan and a trough runs from this upper air cyclonic circulation to Marathwada across Madhya Pradesh (MP) and Vidarbha in lower tropospheric levels. Also, a trough runs from the west-central Arabian Sea to south coastal Odisha in lower tropospheric level. Under the influence of these systems, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to be experienced in coastal Maharashtra and the western regions of the state. While isolated moderate rainfall is likely to be experienced in Vidarbha.

Orange alert for Pune for next 24 hours

Pune has been witnessing a surge in rainfall activity, particularly during the evenings and nights since June 12. According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded 26 mm of rainfall between 6 pm on June 12 and 8.30 am on June 13. Chinchwad reported the highest rainfall at 47 mm. This moderate category rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds, thunder, and lightning, led to incidents of waterlogging and treefall in various parts of the city.

Rainfall activity continued into the evening of June 13 as well. As per IMD records, the city received additional rainfall till 8.30 pm on June 13, although the exact figure is yet to be updated.

The IMD has forecast that rainfall intensity is expected to increase on June 14, prompting the issuance of an orange alert for heavy rainfall across both Pune city and the ghats. This alert is expected to be downgraded to a yellow alert on June 15, before returning to an orange alert on June 16 and 17.

Widespread rainfall is likely to continue over the next 24 hours, and the IMD has issued a colour-coded warning accordingly. The overall weather in the city is expected to remain mostly cloudy through June 17, according to S D Sanap, senior meteorologist at IMD Pune.

Heavy rainfall lashes parts of Pune; Shivajinagar records 55 mm rainfall

In the evening on June 13, heavy rain lashed various parts of Pune, leading to widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions across the city. According to the meteorological data observed till 8.30 pm, Shivajinagar recorded the highest rainfall at 55 mm; followed by Chinchwad (47.5 mm); Lohegaon (45 mm); and Magarpatta (40.5 mm). Lavale (38.5 mm), NDA (10.5 mm) and Pashan, too, received substantial rainfall while KP saw minimal precipitation at 0.5 mm.

The intense downpour resulted in severe waterlogging in the central parts of the city, with several footpaths submerged. Waterlogging was prominently reported near Jangali Maharaj Road (J M Road), the new municipal corporation building by the riverside, and beneath the newly constructed bridge. The area where vehicles typically take a U-turn while heading from the municipal corporation premises to Bal Gandharva Chowk was also inundated.

Kothrud faced significant challenges due to waterlogging, particularly near City Pride and Alankar police chowky, with Paud Road and Kothrud Depot areas heavily affected. In addition, Narpatgiri Chowk and Rasta Peth experienced considerable water accumulation, making movement through these areas difficult.

Heavy rainfall was also reported at Yerawada and Viman Nagar, Katraj, Sinhagad Road, and Hadapsar. High relative humidity levels, touching 100% in zones such as Chinchwad, Magarpatta and NDA indicated saturated atmospheric conditions, exacerbating the impact of the downpour.