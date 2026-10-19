Heavy vehicles barred from Katraj Chowk amid underground metro work

Heavy vehicles have been barred from several roads leading to Katraj Chowk from October 17 amid work on the Swargate-Katraj underground metro corridor, with the Pune traffic police announcing restrictions and alternative routes.

Parking will be prohibited on both sides of the road from Wonder City Society to Katraj bypass junction. (HT)

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sandeep Bhajibhakare has appealed to heavy vehicle operators to use designated alternative routes to avoid congestion in the area.

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Heavy vehicles travelling from Solapur via Hadapsar, Mantarwadi and Katraj-Kondhwa Road will not be allowed beyond Mantarwadi Chowk. Those approaching Katraj via Bopdev Ghat will also face restrictions. Vehicles heading towards Katraj Chowk from Market Yard, Gangadham, Bibwewadi and Swargate will be barred from entering the restricted stretch.

On the Pune-Satara highway, heavy vehicles coming through the old Katraj tunnel will not be allowed beyond Shindewadi, while those travelling from Satara through the new Katraj tunnel will be stopped near Navale Bridge. Heavy vehicles approaching Katraj via Warje on the Mumbai-Bengaluru bypass will also face restrictions near Navale Bridge.

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{{^usCountry}} Parking will be prohibited on both sides of the road from Wonder City Society to Katraj bypass junction, from the junction to More Baug and Rajas Society, and from the junction to the old Katraj tunnel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parking will be prohibited on both sides of the road from Wonder City Society to Katraj bypass junction, from the junction to More Baug and Rajas Society, and from the junction to the old Katraj tunnel. {{/usCountry}}

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The traffic police have designated two alternative routes for heavy vehicles. The first is via Navale Bridge, the new Katraj tunnel, Khed Shivapur, Saswad, Garade, Chimbali, Saswad, Mantarwadi and Wadki. The second runs via Navale Bridge, the new Katraj tunnel, Khed Shivapur, Garade, Bhiwari, Bopdev Ghat, Yewalewadi, Pisoli and Mantarwadi.

Meanwhile, state transport (ST) buses and passenger vehicles travelling from Satara towards Swargate have been advised to take a right turn near Navale Bridge and proceed towards Swargate via Katraj.

The traffic police have urged motorists to follow the diversions and plan their journeys accordingly, as the underground metro work is expected to affect traffic movement in and around Katraj.

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