Homeopathy OPD to start at rural hospitals in state

PUNE The state government will soon start Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) services for homeopathy medicine in state-run rural government hospitals. This will also ensure that more homeopathic doctors are recruited in the government hospitals.

At present, government posts are available for doctors of various disciplines like MBBS, MD, Ayurveda Practitioners. However, no posts have been created to accommodate homeopathic doctors in government service. By starting OPD services for homeopathic doctors, these doctors would also get government jobs soon.

At present Ayurveda along with Allopathy is also available in government hospitals. Therefore, there are job opportunities for post-graduate and AYUSH doctors including MBBS. However, as there is no cure for homeopathy, there are no opportunities for these doctors. However, now this treatment is also available to the general public.

In Maharashtra, about 450 outpatient departments of homeopathy will be started in rural hospitals, district hospitals and medical colleges. A committee of homeopathic experts has also been constituted under the direction of health minister Rajesh Tope to study this model. This committee will study the budget required for this outpatient department and submit a report to the government.

Dr Balkrishna Gaikwad, administrative member, Maharashtra council of homeopathy said, “If the outpatient department of homeopathy is started in government hospitals, there will be jobs for homeopathic doctors and the general public will also get homeopathic treatment. We are currently studying this and a report will be submitted to the government in the next three months.”