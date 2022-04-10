Homeopathy OPD to start at rural hospitals in state
PUNE The state government will soon start Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) services for homeopathy medicine in state-run rural government hospitals. This will also ensure that more homeopathic doctors are recruited in the government hospitals.
At present, government posts are available for doctors of various disciplines like MBBS, MD, Ayurveda Practitioners. However, no posts have been created to accommodate homeopathic doctors in government service. By starting OPD services for homeopathic doctors, these doctors would also get government jobs soon.
At present Ayurveda along with Allopathy is also available in government hospitals. Therefore, there are job opportunities for post-graduate and AYUSH doctors including MBBS. However, as there is no cure for homeopathy, there are no opportunities for these doctors. However, now this treatment is also available to the general public.
In Maharashtra, about 450 outpatient departments of homeopathy will be started in rural hospitals, district hospitals and medical colleges. A committee of homeopathic experts has also been constituted under the direction of health minister Rajesh Tope to study this model. This committee will study the budget required for this outpatient department and submit a report to the government.
Dr Balkrishna Gaikwad, administrative member, Maharashtra council of homeopathy said, “If the outpatient department of homeopathy is started in government hospitals, there will be jobs for homeopathic doctors and the general public will also get homeopathic treatment. We are currently studying this and a report will be submitted to the government in the next three months.”
Aide’s remark leads to speculation about Azam Khan camp’s unhappiness with Samajwadi Party
Speculation has surfaced in political circles of Uttar Pradesh about senior Samajawadi Party leader Azam Khan's camp being upset with the party to the extent that he may consider leaving it. Khan, 73, is the SP's Rampur MLA. The speculation came to the fore after Azam Khan's media incharge Fasahat Khan alias Shanu said: “CM Yogi's comment was right that Akhilesh doesn't want Azam Khan to be out (of jail).”
TB-HIV co-infection in state at 96% in 2021
Those with HIV have a compromised immunity which makes them even more susceptible to TB. Tuberculosis is a serious health threat, especially for people living with HIV. People living with HIV are more likely than others to contract TB. In 2020, 95% of TB patients were reported to have HIV. HIV weakens the immune system, increasing the risk of TB in people with HIV. Infection with both HIV and TB is called HIV/TB co-infection.
More explosives, time may be needed: Experts after Supertech towers test blasts
Ahead of the next month's demolition of Supertech's twin towers in Noida, test blasts were carried out on Sunday afternoon. But experts said the amount of explosives needed for razing the nearly 100-metre-tall structures is expected to go up. The demolition of the Apex and Ceyane towers is scheduled for May 22. The test blasts were conducted in the presence of representatives of Central Building Research Institute, Noida Authority, Supertech, Edifice Engineering, and Jet Demolitions.
Decentralisation of some medical services can work better for patients: Doctors
Doctors said that such a centre can also handle any emergency, if any, and can stay connected to higher centres. “All district hospitals are equipped to handle an emergency. The patient can come for follow up as advised by the doctor at a higher centre while for chemotherapy they can get in their home town,” said Dr Padharkar. Many eminent doctors, including Dr Apul Goel and Dr Madhup Rastogi, participated in the panel discussions.
UPSRTC plans ‘rural metro bus service’ to connect all villages
The UP State Road Transport Corporation has prepared a blueprint to provide transport connectivity to all the remaining unserved villages in the state by introducing what is named 'rural metro bus service' within the next year, officials dealing with the issue revealed. The corporation, the UPRTC further said, was also gearing up to start operating affordable inter-district air-conditioned buses linking all districts with Lucknow and Delhi in the next six months.
