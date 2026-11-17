Police have registered a case against a hotel owner for allegedly serving meat in vegetarian biryani at his establishment in Ghorpade Peth, officials said on Monday.

The incident was reported at Hotel Golden on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident was reported at Hotel Golden on Saturday. Based on a complaint filed by Sarthak Shishupal Gavade, 18, of Ghorpade Peth, an FIR has been registered against hotel owner Ramiz Rustum Sheikh. Further investigation is underway.

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According to the complaint, Gavade and his friend visited the hotel around 5.30 pm and ordered paneer masala, four rotis and paneer biryani. While they were eating, his friend allegedly spotted what appeared to be a piece of beef in the biryani and alerted him.

The complainant alleged that when he confronted the hotel owner, instead of apologising, Sheikh asked, “Why are you coming here?” This led to an argument, following which the hotel owner called the police. Gavade and his friend subsequently approached Khadak Police Station and lodged a complaint, alleging that their religious sentiments had been hurt.

Dhananjay Pingale, senior inspector, Khadak Police Station, said an FIR had been registered based on the complaint. No arrests have been made so far.

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{{^usCountry}} The case has been registered under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case has been registered under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs. {{/usCountry}}

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