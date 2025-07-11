Housing societies oppose new police directives on CCTV and security

PUNE: Residential societies in the eastern part of the city commissionerate have opposed the recent directive issued by their local police stations that mandates the installation of high-definition night vision CCTV cameras and implementation of compulsory online staff verification and six-month data storage, within a 15-day period. The move, aimed at improving security in light of the recent fake rape case lodged at Kondhwa, has triggered concerns among the citizens about feasibility, fairness, and overreach. Navi Mumbai, India - Oct. 16, 2023:1192 CCTV network to secure Navi Mumbai by October end, 90% work complete at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday, October 16, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The notice, circulated both verbally and in writing to society managers, demands not only internal surveillance but also camera coverage of public roads adjoining societies, compulsory ID checks for all visitors, restricted vehicle entry for outsiders, and detailed tenant verification by visiting police stations although there is a provision to do the verification online on the police portal. The notice also calls for training security personnel in fire-fighting and displaying essential emergency contact details publicly at each society.

However, office bearers and residents of several societies opined that the burden of surveillance and security in public areas should not fall solely on private housing societies. In fact, many residents believe that the responsibility of monitoring public roads and ensuring external security must rest with the police and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) only.

“We are not against security, but this is one-sided enforcement,” said Rukmini Chauhan, a resident of Undri. “Installing high-definition cameras to monitor public roads, maintaining six months of footage, and training guards in fire safety are financial and operational burdens. If public safety is the goal, then the PMC and police must install and maintain these systems in public areas. Expecting societies to do so is not only unfair but ineffective,” she added.

Social worker Jaymala Dhankikar from NIBM Annexe echoed the sentiment, pointing out a long-standing gap in civic action. “We have been demanding CCTV cameras on public roads for two years. Neither PMC nor the police have delivered. Now societies are being ordered to install these cameras in just 15 days, and they must cover even blind spots on public roads? Why this double standard?” she questioned .

Anil Mathur, chairman of a society in NIBM annexe, said, “We don’t oppose online verification. In fact, many of us do it. But expecting us to verify even third-party staff like housekeeping agency employees and other staff is not practical. We need clarity and not vague threats of action.”

Reacting to the residents’ outbursts, additional commissioner of police (eastern region), Manoj Patil, said, “The police stations have issued the order but I will look into the exact directives. The tenant verification portal is already in use and citizens are encouraged to use it for their safety.”

Former IT commissioner A J Khan said, “Experts in urban governance also suggest a collaborative model where societies, police and the PMC jointly share responsibilities, with government bodies handling public infrastructure and societies focusing on internal management. As of today, the deadline looms and societies are scrambling to understand compliance requirements . We, as residents, push for a more balanced and structured approach to safety - one where security is not just a society’s burden but a collective responsibility of all stakeholders .”