IMD forecast for Nov: Cooler days, warm nights, more rain

As Pune continues to experience cloudy skies and occasional light showers, a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday attributed the climatic conditions to the depression over the east-central Arabian Sea, persisting since October 22 and now moving towards the Gujarat coast, which is contributing to moisture inflow over the whole of Maharashtra. In addition, the remnants of Cyclone Montha are still influencing weather conditions across the state, leading to scattered rainfall in some areas. NeHowever, considering the high moisture content in the atmosphere, the IMD has cautioned that light to moderate rainfall with gusty winds may occur in isolated pockets over the next few days. (HT)

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, in its latest colour-coded warning map, has not issued any significant alert for Pune till November 4.

The IMD, in its monthly outlook for rainfall and temperature for November issued on October 31, has predicted below-normal daytime (maximum) temperatures and above-normal nighttime (minimum) temperatures across Maharashtra. This means the state can expect cooler days but relatively warm nights in the coming month. The probability forecast also suggests higher-than-usual rainfall activity in most parts of Maharashtra, except for a few isolated areas in the southern region.

As the post-monsoon season begins, curiosity is growing among people about what this year’s winter will bring. Speculation on social media has fueled expectations of a harsh winter, reportedly linked to the prevailing La Niña conditions. However, the IMD has not made any official statement predicting a severe winter.

In its latest probability forecast, the IMD noted that La Niña conditions currently prevail over the Equatorial Pacific Ocean, while negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions persist over the Indian Ocean. According to global model projections, La Niña is likely to continue through November-December 2025, whereas the negative IOD is expected to weaken in the coming months.

The colour-coded probabilistic temperature forecast map by the IMD indicates that most parts of Maharashtra are likely to experience below-normal maximum (daytime) temperatures during November. Some regions, particularly in Konkan and northern Maharashtra, are expected to witness cooler days compared to the rest of the state.