IMA labels NMC directive to prescribe only generic drugs as ‘unjust’

PUNE

According to the NMC, prescribing generic medicines may overtly bring down healthcare costs and improve access to quality care. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday raised concerns over the National Medical Council’s (NMC’s) recent decision directing doctors to prescribe only generic medicines. The IMA labelled the decision as ‘unjust’ and called for serious and urgent intervention by the government and NMC. The IMA also demanded that the regulation be deferred for wider consultation.

As per the NMC’s new regulation issued on August 2, all doctors must prescribe generic drugs failing which, they can be penalised, sometimes to the extent of having their license to practice suspended for a period of time. Furthermore, doctors should avoid prescribing branded generic drugs. Generic medicines are 30 to 80% cheaper than branded drugs. According to the NMC, prescribing generic medicines may overtly bring down healthcare costs and improve access to quality care.

However, IMA issued a statement which read: “Less than 0.1% of the drugs manufactured in India are tested for quality. This step should be deferred till the government can assure the quality of all the drugs released into the market. Patient care and safety are non-negotiable. Rather than taking the NMC route, the government should take the pharma route and ban all branded drugs. The government allows several categories like branded, branded generic and generic, and permits pharma companies to sell the same product at different prices. Such loopholes in the law should be plugged.”

Dr Sharad Kumar Agarwal, national president of IMA, said that this is a matter of great concern for the IMA since it directly impacts patients’ care and safety and will not be in the best interest of patients. “We should refrain from simply cutting costs without giving due consideration to quality. If doctors are not allowed to prescribe branded drugs, why should such drugs be given licenses in the first place, given that modern drugs can be dispensed only upon the doctors’ prescription,” he said.

Dr Agarwal said that the biggest hurdle in the use of generic drugs is the uncertainty regarding their quality. “Quality control in the nation is very weak; there’s practically no guarantee of the quality of drugs and prescribing drugs without assured quality would be detrimental to patients’ health. Less than 0.1% of the drugs manufactured in India are tested for quality. This step should be deferred till the government can assure the quality of all the drugs released into the market. Patient care and safety are non-negotiable,” he said.

IMA has urged the government to have a ‘one drug, one quality, one price’ system whereby all brands are either sold at the same price or branded drugs are banned and generics are allowed while ensuring that they are of the highest quality.

According to IMA, if the government is serious about promoting the use of generic drugs, it should give licenses only to generics and not to any branded drugs while ensuring the quality of the generic drugs. Making quality brands available in the market but disallowing doctors responsible for the patients’ health from prescribing them seems dubious.