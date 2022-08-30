Industrial Training Institute courses attract 74K admissions this year
The three regular admission rounds of Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) have seen 74,000 seats filled in both government and private institutes in the state for the academic year 2022-23
As 62.98 per cent seats are filled in the first three regular admission rounds, more students are expected to opt for the courses in the upcoming special round admission process.
Over 149,460 seats are available in ITIs this year, according to the state department of technical education (DTE).
As per DTE, for the first time, 288,588 students filed applications and the figure was almost double the seats available in government or private ITIs. In the first round 40,269 students, second round 17,244 and the third round saw 16,510 students take admission. Over 74,023 students took admission in private and government ITIs and 40,605 seats are vacant in private and 34,832 in government ITIs.
“Students opt for ITI courses as it has more practical works than theory syllabus. It also gives more job opportunities than traditional courses and students prefer to get employment immediately after the course is completed. The fees are comparatively less in both government and private ITIs for students than going for other traditional courses in arts, commerce and science streams,” said Prof Madhav Krishnan, a retired faculty of government ITI.
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
