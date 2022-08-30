Industrial Training Institute courses attract 74K admissions this year

The three regular admission rounds of Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) have seen 74,000 seats filled in both government and private institutes in the state for the academic year 2022-23. As 62.98 per cent seats are filled in the first three regular admission rounds, more students are expected to opt for the courses in the upcoming special round admission process.

Over 149,460 seats are available in ITIs this year, according to the state department of technical education (DTE).

As per DTE, for the first time, 288,588 students filed applications and the figure was almost double the seats available in government or private ITIs. In the first round 40,269 students, second round 17,244 and the third round saw 16,510 students take admission. Over 74,023 students took admission in private and government ITIs and 40,605 seats are vacant in private and 34,832 in government ITIs.

“Students opt for ITI courses as it has more practical works than theory syllabus. It also gives more job opportunities than traditional courses and students prefer to get employment immediately after the course is completed. The fees are comparatively less in both government and private ITIs for students than going for other traditional courses in arts, commerce and science streams,” said Prof Madhav Krishnan, a retired faculty of government ITI.