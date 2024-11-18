Kharge likens BJP, RSS to poison; says ‘poisonous snake should be killed’

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday likened the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological fountainhead Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to “poison” and termed them as “politically most dangerous” in India. In a dig at BJP, Kharge said the number of leaders who campaigned in Maharashtra polls outnumbered the number of candidates of the saffron party in the fray. (HT PHOTO)

He was speaking in Sangli during the public meeting as a part of the campaign for November 20 assembly polls,

“If there is anything which is politically the most dangerous in India is the BJP and RSS. They are like poison. If a snake bites, the person (who is bitten) dies...such a poisonous snake should be killed,” said Kharge.

He targeted Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over the death of 10 newborns in a fire at a medical college.

In a dig at BJP, Kharge said the number of leaders who campaigned in Maharashtra polls outnumbered the number of candidates of the saffron party in the fray.

“The Prime Minister, Home Minister (Amit Shah) and other leaders have come here. Today, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath was also here. No idea what happened to him. In UP, in a fire at a hospital in Jhansi, 10 infants died. Despite that, his rallies in Maharashtra didn’t stop,” the Congress president said.

Modi rallies

Kharge took potshots at PM Narendra Modi for holding rallies for state-level elections. This is an election for assembly and not to elect the prime minister of the country, he said, adding that his (Modi’s) “thirst for authority” is unsatiated.

He slammed Modi for not visiting strife-torn Manipur and instead travelling abroad. “Manipur is burning, people are dying, Adivasi women are disrespected, and raped but Modi never visited Manipur. He is on foreign tours. Today he is also visiting a country. I want to tell him first to look after your home. Make the country strong first. You can go anywhere later,” Kharge added.

He questioned the output of Modi’s meetings with Donald Trump, Pakistan’s prime minister, and presidents of Russia and China from India’s perspective.

Sangli independent candidate

Without naming Vishal Patil, the Congress rebel and independent MP from Sangli, Kharge accused him of betraying the party and supporting his sister-in-law, who is contesting as an independent nominee.“There are leaders who were given positions by the party and benefited. We are not criticising anyone but if the Congress party is giving you everything, you should not betray it,” said Kharge in an apparent dig at Vishal Patil.

Kharge said the Congress didn’t want any rift in the family of (former chief minister) late Vasantdada Patil, who hailed from Sangli.

“I was told that the Lok Sabha MP from Sangli (Patil) won with the support of the Congress party and Congress party has re-inducted him with respect,” he said.

Kharge said he respects the woman candidate who is contesting as an Independent because of her association with Congress.

“I had promised and told Ramesh Chennithala (Maharashtra Congress incharge) that we will offer whatever she wants after the elections. We sent Chennithala and KC Venugopal to talk to them as we did not want any rift in Vasantdada Patil’s house and Sangli,” he added.

Kharge said his assurances, however, didn’t work. Jayashree Patil, from former chief minister Vasantdada Patil’s family, has entered the fray as an independent candidate from Sangli against Congress nominee Prithviraj Patil.

“It is difficult to wake up those people who are pretending to sleep,” Kharge added.

(With agency inputs)